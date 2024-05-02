Fire of Anatolia, known in Turkish as Anadolu Ateşi, recognized as one of Türkiye's pioneering, world-leading and largest dance groups, is preparing to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a very special stadium show sponsored by JRO Investment. Organized in collaboration with BWO Entertainment & Dolmabahçe A.Ş., the event, taking place at Beşiktaş Stadium on June 2, inviting dance enthusiasts and art lovers to an unforgettable experience. Bringing together the power of dance, our culture, and the history of Anatolia, the event promises to offer spectators a unique experience.

Before the grand show, Mustafa Erdoğan, the artistic director of Fire of Anatolia, gathered with the press members. The news conference began with a speech by Ömer Lakay, the CEO of BWO Entertainment.

Lakay stated, "Fire of Anatolia, which has been applauded by millions worldwide for 25 years, proudly representing our country and waving our flag, is the national team and pride of Türkiye in the world of arts."

Mustafa Erdoğan began his remarks by thanking the press members, stating that the performance scheduled for June 2 at Beşiktaş Stadium will showcase Fire of Anatolia's accumulated expertise of 25 years. He explained that dancers from 12 different schools across Türkiye have been rehearsing to prepare for the show.

Erdoğan mentioned: "We have performed in 110 countries, reaching over 50 million spectators. Currently, one of our groups is in Bogota, Colombia, another in Dezhou, China, and one in Antalya, Türkiye. We are divided into three parts. While continuing these duties, we are also working on this project. This project is not just a classical Fire of Anatolia show; it will be a display of what we have done from yesterday to tomorrow. Alongside the classical scenes of Fire of Anatolia, we will convey the first scenes of Troya, Istanbul Dreams, Davul, Kıvılcım and the Silk Road, which we are currently working on. It will be a show filled with surprises. With 500 dancers, we will present an extraordinary performance at the Olympic level."

New stage technique

Erdoğan recently discussed the meticulous preparations for the forthcoming stadium show, emphasizing the creation of an unprecedented stage experience. He revealed plans to employ innovative stage techniques never before seen in Türkiye, including a specially designed lighting system featuring their developed mirror system. Furthermore, Erdoğan announced the development of a holographic visual display, utilizing advanced laser technology to create captivating environments.

Continuing his remarks, Erdoğan reflected on its extensive experience and past achievements in major cultural events. From leading the cultural program of the 2008 Beijing Olympics to participating in renowned gatherings like the Asian Olympics, Formula 1 races and the Eurovision Song Contest, their portfolio speaks to their expertise and versatility.

Additionally, they have successfully organized and hosted events such as the Winter Olympics and the European Youth Olympics, showcasing their ability to overcome challenges, as seen in their execution of the Winter Olympics in Erzurum amidst freezing temperatures. With this extensive experience and strong enthusiasm, Erdoğan eagerly looks forward to the event on June 2, reflecting the same excitement as their earliest ventures.

World stars invitees

Erdoğan shared his experiences of performing alongside world stars over the past 25 years, stating: "Those who can attend will be here, and those who can't will send video greetings and share their observations about us. We have also invited the esteemed artists with whom we have shared the stage and collaborated on projects in Türkiye to join us on that day. It is going to be a fantastic show."

Reflecting on Fire of Anatolia's beginnings in 1999, Erdoğan mentioned selecting dancers through newspaper advertisements. He explained: “Our operations involve coordinating various components. One group from Gaziantep focuses on one segment, while another from Ankara tackles two and a third from Izmir manages four parts. Meanwhile, our associates in China are conducting rehearsals for the upcoming 25th-anniversary show. Subsequently, they transition to preparing for the evening performance.”

Eroğan continued his speech, emphasizing the importance of this continuous evolution in maintaining the group's vitality and relevance in the ever-changing world of performance arts. He stressed the value of innovation and adaptation, noting how these practices have enabled Fire of Anatolia to remain at the forefront of the dance community, captivating audiences worldwide.

He also mentioned that he and his brother, Yılmaz Erdoğan, are considering writing a musical together.