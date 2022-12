Some 100 different species of birds were photographed one by one over a 1-year study in the borders of Iğdır around Mount Ağrı, one of the important migration routes of birds in Türkiye.

Bulakbaşı, Karasu, Aras Valley and Erhacı wetlands, Korhan Plateau, Tuz Mountain, Kızıldağ and Tekelti Mountain steppe form the habitat of 342 bird species, Mount Ağrı, Türkiye, Dec. 9, 2022.

AA