"Turkish Cuisine with Centennial Recipes" prepared through the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan is nominated for two awards in the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2023.

The book is nominated for an award in the categories of "Gastrodiplomacy" and "First Lady" in the competition, which is globally considered the most prestigious award event in the field of gastronomy. Since 1995, the ceremony has been organized to contribute to the translation of cookbooks published around the world into different languages and to improve communication between countries through gastronomy.

"Turkish Cuisine with Centennial Recipes," prepared under the auspices of the Presidency, in cooperation with the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), and with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, aims to promote the richness of Turkish cuisine in the international arena.

Contributed by Türkiye's leading academics and chefs in the field of gastronomy, the book highlights the waste-free, ecological and sustainable aspects of Turkish cuisine, including healthy cooking and storage methods based on thousands of years of experience, and traditional recipes, each of which is a source of healing.

Published in English, Italian and Serbian as well as Turkish, the book continues to be published in other languages.

Applications from over 200 countries and languages were accepted for the Gourmand World Cookbook Contest organized by Gourmand International, headquartered in Spain.

The award ceremony is planned to be held at the end of May.