Dawn service and commemorations for Anzac Day

Travelers from Australia and New Zealand joined Turkish and other nations’ dignitaries at the former World War I battlefields at Gallipoli for a solemn service at dawn Monday to remember troops killed during an unsuccessful British-led campaign that aimed to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.

British, Australian and New Zealanders attend an Anzac Day dawn service at the New Zealand War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner in London, U.K., April 25, 2022.

(AFP Photo)