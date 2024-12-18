Five Roman-era aqueducts in the Blaundos Ancient City, located in Uşak's Ulubey district, have been restored.

Blaundos, an ancient city known as a "Garrison City," was settled by soldiers from Macedonia during Alexander the Great's campaign in Anatolia. Excavations at the site began in 2018 and were intensified this year under the leadership of the Uşak Museum Directorate, focusing on the area where the aqueducts are located.

During the excavation, blocks and stones from the aqueducts were uncovered, with only one original arch still standing, while the others had collapsed. The materials collected were sorted, and a restoration project was planned. After obtaining the necessary permits from the relevant authorities, restoration work commenced. Approximately 45 days ago, the restoration of the five aqueducts was completed.

Uşak Governor Naci Aktaş, Ulubey District Governor Ismail Coşkunaslan and Ulubey Mayor Veli Koçlu visited the site and provided updates on the progress of the restoration efforts.

Governor Aktaş explained to reporters that only one aqueduct had remained intact in its original form, while the other nine were reduced to ruins. He added, "Following the excavation work, the restoration of the other aqueducts has now been completed. As of today, alongside the one that was already standing, five aqueducts have been restored. God willing, the remaining four will be restored in 2025. This is a significant achievement, as it marks the first restoration completed as a result of the excavations here."

Governor Aktaş also mentioned that the excavation and restoration efforts were carried out under the coordination and support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. He noted that the ancient city had been included in the "Future Heritage Project," which also provided the necessary financial backing for the restoration.