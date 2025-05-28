The 12th Frankfurt Turkish Theater Festival (Türkisches Theaterfestival Frankfurt) opened with a bold artistic statement as the play “Yenilmez” (“Invincible”) took the stage, setting the tone for a celebration of culture, dialogue and community. Hosted by Theater Frankfurt and supported by an array of institutions from Türkiye and Germany, the festival continues to bridge cultures, generations and artistic traditions.

At the opening ceremony held in Gallus Theater, Festival President Kamil Kellecioğlu delivered a stirring speech that went beyond the event itself, describing the festival as the culmination of a long journey fueled by passion and belief in the transformative power of art. “This is not just a festival,” he said, “but the echo of a cultural bridge and an artistic outcry nurtured by the devotion of many hearts.”

Kellecioğlu underscored the social responsibility of theater, particularly its role in reaching young people. “If we don’t offer them a stage today, we may find them alienated from society tomorrow,” he warned. “One line in a play can touch a life. One stage can change a destiny.” His message emphasized that theater, beyond being entertainment, is a vital tool for social inclusion and emotional healing – echoing the words of celebrated actor Tamer Levent: “Art heals.”

Actor and director Okan Bayülgen, the festival’s guest of honor, reflected on his own transformation from media personality to full-time theater artist. “After 30 years in media, I chose theater as the most honest form of communication,” he said. “It’s not only an artistic platform – it’s also a deeply political and personal one.” Bayülgen also highlighted the evolving identity of Germany as a country of immigration, noting that one in four residents now has a migrant background. He applauded Germany’s 2021 decision to stop classifying third- and fourth-generation migrants as such, calling it a significant step toward integration.

Actor Okan Bayülgen (L), actor Tamer Levent (C) and Festival President Kamil Kellecioğlu (R) deliver speeches at the 12th Frankfurt Turkish Theater Festival, Frankfurt, Germany, May 27, 2025. (AA Photo)

Having recently obtained a cultural residency permit, Bayülgen has been active in bringing his work to German stages and has been warmly received across the country. He also expressed his intent to expand his theater initiatives into Austria and France, emphasizing the importance of establishing common cultural spaces that transcend national and ethnic lines. “To live together,” he said, “we need a common stage, a shared language of literature and performance. One word, understood by all, can change the world.”

Tamer Levent, honorary president of the festival and a long-standing advocate for the arts, echoed these sentiments. He called on all participants to embrace the motto of the festival – “Art for life, life for art” – as a guiding principle in a world that increasingly demands both resilience and creativity. “We are all actors on the stage of life,” he said. “Let us be dramaturgs of this millennium, artists of living.”

Türkiye’s consul general in Frankfurt, Ilknur Akdevelioğlu, praised the Turkish community’s 65-year history of contribution to German society – not just economically and politically, but culturally as well. She described theater as one of the most sincere and direct ways to express identity and values, especially in an age dominated by digital interactions. “We need theater more than ever,” she noted, “because it continues to deliver timeless messages in the simplest and most human form.”

Frankfurt Mayor Mike Josef emphasized the significance of the festival within the city’s cultural landscape. Noting the enthusiastic attendance and diverse representation at the event, he described the festival as a symbol of connection, dialogue and mutual respect. “Theater expands our horizons, helps us confront contemporary challenges, and fosters understanding across communities,” he said. “Most importantly, it strengthens the sense of social unity and identity.”

Hilime Arslaner, President of the Frankfurt City Council, highlighted the importance of Turkish-language theater not just as cultural preservation, but as a modern intellectual and artistic tool. “Turkish is no longer just a family language,” she said. “It is a language of the stage and intellectual discourse. That means we are not just guests – we are part of the cultural fabric of this city.” She also called on all immigrant communities to make their voices heard and share their visions for a shared life in Germany. “A diverse society changes the city – and in multicultural Frankfurt, we live that reality daily.”

The festival, which will run until June 1, brings together over a hundred artists, writers, directors and technicians from Türkiye and features performances by Turkish State Theatres, Istanbul City Theaters and private companies. Centered on the theme “Art for life, life for art,” the event not only showcases high-quality performances but also fosters meaningful cross-cultural engagement in one of Europe’s most diverse cities.