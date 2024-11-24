A century after the death of Franz Kafka, a five-page original manuscript and a letter from the writer was auctioned in Hamburg for 286,000 euros ($298,000).

The winning bid went to a private German collector, Christian Hesse Auctions said on Saturday.

The sale included Kafka's autographed manuscript of his story "First Sorrow" and an accompanying three-page letter from 1922 to Hans Mardersteig, co-editor of the art magazine Genius.

Kafka died of tuberculosis on June 3, 1924, at the age of 40.

On Monday, Germany's Ketterer auction house will offer the first edition with the original dust jacket of Kafka's most famous work, "The Metamorphosis." The estimated price is 2,500 euros.

Franz Kafka, one of the most influential writers of the 20th century, is renowned for his exploration of themes like alienation, bureaucracy and existential dread. Born in Prague in 1883, Kafka spent much of his short life working as an insurance officer while pursuing his literary career in private. His works, including "The Trial," "The Castle" and "The Metamorphosis," gained widespread recognition posthumously, largely thanks to his close friend Max Brod, who defied Kafka’s wishes to destroy his manuscripts after his death.

"First Sorrow," the manuscript sold at auction, is one of Kafka's lesser-known yet impactful short stories, portraying a trapeze artist's existential struggle. The accompanying letter provides insights into Kafka's thoughts and relationships with his collaborators, such as Hans Mardersteig, a prominent figure in early 20th-century European art and publishing circles.

Kafka’s enduring legacy has made his rare manuscripts and first editions highly sought after by collectors. In recent years, the demand for Kafka’s personal writings has grown, reflecting his status as a literary icon whose work continues to resonate across generations.