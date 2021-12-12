Deadly tornados ravage US states, leaving devastation behind

Tornadoes ripped through five U.S. states overnight, leaving more than 70 people dead Saturday in Kentucky and causing multiple fatalities at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that suffered "catastrophic damage" with around 100 people trapped inside.

A child's toy amongst damage caused by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, USA, Dec, 11, 2021. Large storms overnight in the area generated multiple tornados and have reportedly killed as many as 70 people, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. (EPA/ADDISON LEBOUTILLIER)

(EPA Photo)