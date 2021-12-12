Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Deadly tornados ravage US states, leaving devastation behind

by Agencies Dec 12, 2021 2:04 pm +03 +03:00

Tornadoes ripped through five U.S. states overnight, leaving more than 70 people dead Saturday in Kentucky and causing multiple fatalities at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that suffered "catastrophic damage" with around 100 people trapped inside.

A child's toy amongst damage caused by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, USA, Dec, 11, 2021. Large storms overnight in the area generated multiple tornados and have reportedly killed as many as 70 people, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. (EPA/ADDISON LEBOUTILLIER)

(EPA Photo)

The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was "ground zero" of the storm – a scene of "massive devastation," one official said.

A car is flipped upside down and buried in rubble in Barnsley, Kentucky after the area was hit by overnight tornados, Dec. 11, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view of homes and business destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, Dec. 11, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado, Dec. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A combination of satellite images shows homes and buildings in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., before and after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states, Jan. 28, 2017 (top), and Dec. 11, 2021.

(Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

Damage after devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states, in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A combination of satellite images shows Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory and nearby buildings in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., before and after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states, Jan. 28, 2017 (top) and Dec. 11, 2021.

(Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A combination of satellite images shows Amazon warehouse and buildings in Edwardsville, Illinois, U.S., before and after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states, Sept. 24, 2021 (top) and Dec. 11, 2021.

(Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

Damage to Itella at 109 W. Broadway in Downtown Mayfield, Ky., U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The site of a roof collapse at an Amazon.com distribution center a day after a series of tornadoes dealt a blow to several U.S. states, in Edwardsville, Illinois, U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Irene Noltner consoles Jody O'Neill outside The Lighthouse, a women and children's shelter that was destroyed by a tornado along with much of the downtown of Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(Matt Stone/USA Today Network via Reuters)

Thomas Moore salvages items from a business storage building in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

An overturned tree sits in front of a tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Damage from a tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A car sits flipped over by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Donations are kept in the hallway of South Warren High School the night after tornadoes hit Bowling Green, at Bowling Green, Kentucky, U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People help retrieve items from a destroyed home in Mayfield, Ky., U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A woman walks away from what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory as emergency workers comb through the rubble after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Men sort through a destroyed business in Mayfield, Ky., U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People sort through the rubble of a destroyed building in Mayfield, Ky., U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory is seen with workers searching for survivors, after tornadoes came through the area the previous night, in Mayfield, Ky., U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Cars lay scattered in a neighborhood that was almost completely decimated after a tornado ripped through the area the previous evening in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Mangled building material is wrapped around a tree on a hill overlooking search and rescue efforts at the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado with workers inside, in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., Dec. 11, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.