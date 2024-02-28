French authorities are set to hand over more than 8,500 ancient coins to Türkiye, following a three-year investigation during which they were seized, the local media reported.

It came after the French National Directorate of the Intelligence and Customs Investigations dismantled an artifact smuggling network following the investigation, according to a report on the 20 Minutes website on Monday.

During a 2022 raid at an address in France, the authorities seized a total of 8,597 coins from sixth-century Anatolia.

The coins were found hidden in boxes in different parts of the house.

It is believed that the suspects sold more than 7,000 historical artifacts out of 15,000 items in total, worth an estimated 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million).

Organizers of the smuggling networks have been arrested in Türkiye, while the suspects, caught at the address during the raid in France will appear in a trial.

The ancient artifacts confiscated by the French authorities in that house will be returned to Türkiye through diplomatic channels, according to the report.