The Turkish-European Archaeology Days, a collaborative initiative by the French Institute of Anatolian Studies, Istanbul Archaeology Museums Directorate and Düzce University Archaeology Department, is set to take place from June 16 to June 17. The event aims to facilitate cultural exchange and foster collaboration between Turkish and European archaeological communities.

The program will begin with a roundtable discussion titled "Urban Archaeology in Türkiye and France: Laws and Practices" at the prestigious Istanbul Archaeology Museums Library. This discussion will provide a platform for experts to share insights, experiences and challenges related to urban archaeology in both countries. Simultaneous translation between Turkish and French will enable effective communication between participants.

On the second day of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to embark on a guided tour of two excavation sites in Istanbul. This hands-on experience will offer valuable insights into the archaeological practices employed in these locations and further promote dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The Turkish-European Archaeology Days is organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, specifically the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums. Additionally, the event receives support from the IPLI Foundation and the French Institute in Türkiye, highlighting the significance and collaborative nature of the initiative.

This year's event follows the successful tradition of the National Archaeology Days, organized in France since 2010. Starting in 2019, the event expanded to become the European Archaeology Days, engaging 26 European countries and hosting 1,400 activities. It offers the public a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in archaeology and engage with renowned experts.