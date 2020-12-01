Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Clashes erupt at protest against police violence in Paris

Dec 01, 2020 11:22 am +03 +03:00

Thousands of critics of a proposed security law that would restrict sharing images of police officers in France gathered across the country in protest, and officers in Paris who were advised to behave responsibly during the demonstrations fired tear gas to disperse rowdy protesters in the largely peaceful crowd.

Youth raise their fists near a burning newsstand during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

The cause has gained fresh impetus in recent days after footage emerged of French police officers beating up a black man, triggering nationwide outcry.

A protester holds a flare during a demonstration against the security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Critics of the proposed security law that would restrict sharing images of police gathered across the country in protest.

A protester smashes a security camera with a hammer during the demonstration against the "Global Security Bill."

(Reuters Photo)

Civil liberties groups and journalists are concerned that the measure will hinder press freedoms and allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished.
A fire burns on a street during the demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris.

(Reuters Photo)

France's lawmakers passed and adopted the bill known as Article 24 of the “comprehensive security” law.

A police officer detains a protester during the demonstration against a security law, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Several members of Parliament have criticized the bill's implications and President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire from national journalism unions and the U.N. for the law and police accountability.

Firefighters deal with a burning car during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Protesters march during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A protester walks past a fire set by protesters during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A demonstrator stands by tear gas canisters during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A fire is seen during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Riot police officers advance on the Place de la Bastille during a demonstration against a security law, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

French riot police face protesters at the Place de la Bastille as a fire burns behind them amid demonstrations against the French government's global security law turn in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Getty Images)

French riot police clash with protestors amid demonstrations against the French government's global security law near the Place de la Bastille in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A protestor stands next to a burning news kiosk with a sign reading "Country of Rights, for the Police" as demonstrations against the French government's global security law turn violent at the Place de la Bastille in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Protestors clash with French riot police as demonstrations against the French government's global security law turn violent near the Place de la Bastille in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Protestors clash with French riot police as demonstrations against the French government's global security law turn violent near the Place de la Bastille in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Firefighters work to put out a fire during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People with banners and posters attend a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris.

(Reuters Photo)

People march with banners and posters in hand to protest the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People try to overturn a trailer during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A fire burns during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People with banners and posters attend a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People hold banners featuring pictures of President Emmanuel Macron and other politicians as they march against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Cars burn during the demonstration against the "Global Security Bill" in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

