In photos: Clashes erupt at protest against police violence in Paris

Thousands of critics of a proposed security law that would restrict sharing images of police officers in France gathered across the country in protest, and officers in Paris who were advised to behave responsibly during the demonstrations fired tear gas to disperse rowdy protesters in the largely peaceful crowd.

Youth raise their fists near a burning newsstand during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)