In photos: Clashes erupt at protest against police violence in Paris

Thousands of critics of a proposed security law that would restrict sharing images of police officers in France gathered across the country in protest, and officers in Paris who were advised to behave responsibly during the demonstrations fired tear gas to disperse rowdy protesters in the largely peaceful crowd.
Youth raise their fists near a burning newsstand during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.
The cause has gained fresh impetus in recent days after footage emerged of French police officers beating up a black man, triggering nationwide outcry.
A protester holds a flare during a demonstration against the security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.
Several members of Parliament have criticized the bill's implications and President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire from national journalism unions and the U.N. for the law and police accountability.
Firefighters deal with a burning car during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2020.
