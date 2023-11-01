Institut français Türkiye has introduced the second season of its "The Passengers of Pera" project, which aims to explore the francophone cultural heritage of the historic city of Istanbul.

This audio journey delves deep into the essence of French culture and Franco-Turkish heritage in Istanbul, unfurling iconic places and themes. Through the narratives of historians, architects and urban planners, as well as the perspectives of writers, teachers and students, listeners are taken on an unprecedented exploration.

The program also features personal anecdotes from various Francophone, Turkish and French individuals, who reminisce about their childhood neighborhoods in Istanbul, adding a unique and intimate dimension to the storytelling.

We talked about the experiences of the team consisting of Charlotte Roux, Antoine Auger and Anne Kropotkine during the opening meeting, where they diligently collected and compiled these voices and memories into a collection

"It has been a long time since we recorded the soundscape of Istanbul and it's, I think, so many speaking, it's very interesting because there are so many different sounds. Afterward, we conducted interviews with historians, geographers, architects and urbanists about the links, relationships and cultural relationships between France and Türkiye. And it's very interesting to see the Francophonie and to hear the Francophonie of Istanbul. Francophonie is so rich," the team said.

"It's an old story because we have a long relationship since the 16th century and today it's present, less than in the past, but more, I think, than in the future. But that way we are very honored to encounter the Turkish people who are delighted to tell us about their love for the French language, about what we can do together, what we are building together thanks to this common language," they added.

"A mixed story with so many exchanges to do something in common. The second season is more sensitive because we interview inhabitants and they speak about their neighborhoods in Taksim, Etiler, Moda and everywhere. It's not only on Beyoğlu," they remarked.

The city's soundscapes with the route can be heard on the map by scanning the QR code.