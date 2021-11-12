Daily Sabah logo

Crossings through time: 13 historic Turkish bridges

by DAILY SABAH Nov 12, 2021 1:17 pm +03 +03:00

Varda köprüsü - Adana

The youngster between these bridges is the Varda Railway Bridge in Adana, built in 1912. It gained international recognition after it was featured in 2012 James Bond movie "Skyfall."

Palu Bridge - Elazığ

Built over the Murat River – one of the main tributaries of the Euphrates – almost 1,100 years ago, Palu Bridge, also called Murad IV Bridge, in the eastern Elazığ province stands the test of time.

Tunca Bridge - Edirne

Also known as Ekmekçizade Ahmet Pasha Bridge, the Tunca Bridge was built between 1608-1615 on the Tundzha River by Ekmekçizade Ahmet Pasha, who served as the chief financial officer of the Ottomans at the time.

Ongözlü Bridge - Diyarbakır

Also known as the Dicle (Tigris) Bridge, as it makes it possible to cross the Tigris River, this ten-arch bridge is one of the most popular spots of the southeastern province Diyarbakır.

Septimius Severus Bridge - Adıyaman

Also known as the Cendere Köprüsü in Turkish, the Roman-era bridge named after commemorative columns dedicated to Emperor Lucius Septimius Severus is located where the Cendere River and namesake creek meet in the southeastern Adıyaman province.

Malabadi Bridge - Diyarbakır

The Malabadi Bridge was constructed during the Artuqid era according to an epigraph dated 1147 and was commissioned by Temür-tash of Mardin, son of Ilghazi and grandson of Artuq Bey. This UNESCO-listed landmark over the Batman River is famous for nearly 41-meter span of its main arch, a remarkable engineering feat of its era.

Kanuni Sultan Süleyman Bridge - Istanbul

Located in the Büyükçekmece district of Istanbul, this bridge crossing the mouth of Lake Büyükçekmece was built in 1567 by famous Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan and named after Sultan Suleiman the Magnificient.

Irgandı Bazaar Bridge - Bursa

Covered in a row of stalls this bridge built in 1442 is one of the most prominent sights of northwestern province Bursa.

Akköprü - Ankara

Literally meaning “white bridge” in Turkish, this Seljuk-era bridge on the Ankara River was built in the 13th century and constitutes one of the most important historic landmarks of the Turkish capital.

Ortacalar Twin Bridges - Artvin

The historical twin bridges in Artvin's Arhavi district are believed to have been built during the Ottoman period in the 18th century.

Taşköprü - Adana

Literally meaning “stone bridge” in Turkish, this bridge is considered the oldest bridge in the world and is located on the Seyhan River in downtown Adana.

Eurymedon Bridge - Antalya

This bridge is also known as the Köprüpazar Köprüsü and was built in the 13th century.

Eurymedon Bridge - Antalya

You didn't read it wrong. The English version of this bridge is named after the river it is crossing, hence the same names but in Turkish this particular one is known as Oluk Köprü. It is a Roman-era bridge over the river Eurymedon near Selge in Antalya.

