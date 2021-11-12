Crossings through time: 13 historic Turkish bridges

The Malabadi Bridge was constructed during the Artuqid era according to an epigraph dated 1147 and was commissioned by Temür-tash of Mardin, son of Ilghazi and grandson of Artuq Bey. This UNESCO-listed landmark over the Batman River is famous for nearly 41-meter span of its main arch, a remarkable engineering feat of its era.
