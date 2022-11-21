Once, the famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo made a self-portrait. Then, she did not like it and threw it into the trash bin. Now it has sold for $8.63 million at auction.

Frida Kahlo's 1933 work, which she did not like and named "Self-Portrait. Very ugly" ("Autorretrato. Muy feo") and then threw it away, was put up for sale by an unnamed vendor at the auction held at Christie's auction house in New York.

"Self-Portrait (Very Ugly)" by Frida Kahlo, released by Christie's auction house.

The estimated price was a maximum of $10 million before the sale but the work fetched $8.63 million. The portrait that was put in Frida's black book is unique as it was created by the fresco technique, which she rarely employed in her artwork and measured 22.2 to 27.3 centimeters.

It was reported that a friend named Lucienne Bloch found the piece during a visit and secretly bought it and sold it at auction.

Last year, Frida Kahlo's work "Diego and me" was sold for $34.9 million, making it the artist's highest-selling painting to date.