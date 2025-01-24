The exhibition titled "Diaries of Frida Kahlo," inspired by the diaries of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, has opened at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) multi-purpose hall, inviting art enthusiasts to explore a deep dive into Kahlo's inner world and artistic journey.

Directed by Cengiz Ayyıldız and Koray Özdemir, with co-curators Ayşe Demirci and Dilay Duman, the exhibition combines physical and digital elements to provide a comprehensive look at Kahlo’s life. The show offers a unique perspective, not only focusing on her art, but also offering insight into her personal experiences and struggles.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Cengiz Ayyıldız emphasized that the exhibition goes beyond merely showcasing Kahlo’s art; it also tells the story of her life. He explained that the exhibition features a full display of her diaries, giving visitors a chance to connect with the artist on a deeper level.

The pages from Frida Kahlo's diaries are displayed in the "Diaries of Frida Kahlo" exhibition at AKM, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2025. (AA Photo)

Ayyıldız elaborated that every page of Kahlo's diaries is featured in the exhibition. "Visitors will encounter 52 different pages, each telling a unique story," he said. Kahlo didn’t create standard diary entries – her diaries are infused with her artistry. Each page is filled with intricate drawings and profound narratives that reflect significant moments, people and events in her life. This makes the exhibition a rare opportunity to experience the entirety of Kahlo's personal thoughts and reflections.

While various exhibitions have explored Kahlo's life, Ayyıldız noted that this one stands out due to the combination of physical and digital methods, as well as the focus on her diaries. He also highlighted the use of cutting-edge technology, such as AI-generated digital sculptures and data sculptures created by Turkish artists based on the themes in Kahlo’s diaries. One section of the exhibition explores the question: "What would Frida look like if she were alive today?" Using AI and four different algorithms, the exhibit presents a speculative look at how Kahlo might appear and dress in the modern day.

All works featured in the exhibition were approved by the Frida Kahlo Corporation, which holds the worldwide license for her legacy. The exhibition was developed in close collaboration with the corporation, ensuring that each piece underwent an extensive editorial process.

Frida Kahlo's colorful outfits, matching her style, are exhibited in the "Diaries of Frida Kahlo" exhibition at AKM, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2025. (AA Photo)

Cutting-edge experience

The exhibition also incorporates modern technologies, from AI-driven interactive experiences to digital installations, allowing visitors to engage with Kahlo’s universe in innovative ways. Despite her passing 70 years ago, visitors are offered a chance to glimpse her world through the lens of contemporary technology.

Kahlo’s tumultuous love life with Diego Rivera is also explored in the exhibition, reflecting the emotional storms that shaped her art. The traces of their relationship are visible throughout the display, alongside the ideas, emotions and sources of inspiration that filled Kahlo’s diaries.

The exhibition offers an unforgettable experience by allowing visitors to interact directly with the thoughts, feelings and inspirations captured in Kahlo’s personal writings. It promises a unique opportunity for visitors to form a deep connection with the artist and her creative process.

When it first opened, the exhibition received overwhelming interest. As part of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival, it was displayed in both Istanbul and Antalya, attracting over 70,000 visitors over the course of two months. The exhibition will remain on display at AKM until March 23, 2025.

Frida Kahlo’s tumultuous love life with Diego Rivera is also explored in the exhibition at AKM, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2025. (AA Photo)

Who was Frida Kahlo?

Born in Mexico in 1907, Frida Kahlo battled significant health issues throughout her life. At the age of 6, she contracted polio, which left her with permanent mobility issues in one leg. Later, at 18, she was involved in a severe traffic accident that required 32 surgeries and left her bedridden for extended periods.

Despite these challenges, Kahlo began painting with the encouragement of her family. Her father installed a mirror on the ceiling of her room so she could paint while lying in bed. From this position, Kahlo began creating works based on her reflections in the mirror.

Out of her 143 works, 55 are a direct reflection of the physical pain she endured. Throughout her life, Kahlo remained strong and determined, leaving behind a body of work that celebrates Mexican culture and offers powerful messages of resilience, particularly for women. Her iconic art continues to make a lasting impact on the art world, influencing countless artists and inspiring new generations.