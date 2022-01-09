Daily Sabah logo

Snow, floods and dusty races: Weekly top photos

by agencies Jan 09, 2022 11:38 am +03 +03:00

Deer wander through frost and mist ahead of sunrise in Bushy Park, London, Britain, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Ilzete is embraced by her daughter Joelma in front of a flooded house during floods caused by heavy rain in Imperatriz, Maranhao state, Brazil, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents cross a frozen lake in front of the Beijing Olympic Tower in Beijing, China, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People feed seagulls as they cross the Bosporus on a ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A person walks down a lane as the cold weather continues in Sparrowpit, Derbyshire, the U.K., Jan. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Smoke rises from parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan 3, 2022, after a fire reignited at late afternoon.

(AP Photo)

Workers prepare the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Jan. 7, 2022, two days before the start of The African Cup of Nations (CAN).

(AFP Photo)

Riot police walk to block demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A German shepherd campaigns for COVID-19 vaccinations by forming a giant syringe using 700 sheep and goats in Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg, Germany, Jan. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

In this aerial view, Argentinian driver Orlando Terranova and codriver Daniel Oliveras Carreras of Spain compete during Stage 6 of Dakar 2021, near the Saudi capital Riyadh, Jan. 7, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Students wearing protective masks, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, participate in an annual New Year calligraphy contest, after last year's was canceled due to the pandemic, Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Security guards stand by as workers refuel the Olympic flame in the Olympic Tower in Beijing, Jan. 3, 2022, a month before the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 4, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea) hatchling crawls into the sea at a sanctuary in the town of Naic, Cavite province, Philippines, Jan. 4, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A health worker inoculates people with the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac, at a vaccination center in Bogota, Jan. 4, 2022, as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that omicron's dizzying spread increased the risk of newer, more dangerous variants emerging.

(AFP Photo)

Snow falls during a winter storm over the capital region Jan. 3, 2022 in Washington, DC.

(AFP Photo)

An aerial picture taken Jan. 3, 2022, shows a man running along a flooded Sausalito/Mill Valley bike path during the "King Tide" in Mill Valley, California.

(AFP Photo)

Sudanese protesters rallying against the military, walk past burning tires in the capital Khartoum, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment of the ethnic Uyghur people and call for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 4, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A murmuration of starlings flies in the sky at sunset in Rome, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

