One day, as I wandered through the winding streets of Kuzguncuk, Istanbul, I stumbled upon a small art gallery. Its owner, Adnan Alahmad, was deep in conversation with Hüseyin Emiroğlu. Little did I know that this encounter would introduce me to a remarkable story of resilience, determination and hope. Adnan Alahmad’s journey began in Aleppo, Syria, where he once managed a thriving art gallery that showcased the works of talented artists from across the Arab world. However, war forced him to leave his home, carrying not just his memories but also his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Adnan Alahmad’s story is not about creating art but about preserving and nurturing it. Back in Aleppo, his Kelimat Gallery was a hub for artists and a bridge between cultures, where creativity flourished in an atmosphere of collaboration and exchange. The Syrian Civil War, however, destroyed much of Aleppo’s vibrant cultural scene. The city’s art galleries, museums and studios – places that connected its people to their heritage and the world – were left in ruins. Yet, even amid this devastation, Adnan Alahmad’s commitment to supporting art did not waver.

After arriving in Istanbul as a refugee, Adnan rebuilt his gallery multiple times, moving from one neighborhood to another. Starting in Koşuyolu, then Selami Ali and finally settling in Usküdar’s Icadiye district, his gallery became more than a space for exhibitions – it was a refuge for artists and a meeting point for the Syrian artistic diaspora. Each move reflected the challenges he faced and his determination to keep the doors of art open for creators and admirers.

The war in Syria targeted more than homes and infrastructure; it sought to obliterate the cultural heart of cities like Aleppo. The city’s rich artistic traditions were disrupted and many artists were forced into exile. However, these displaced individuals did not abandon their creativity. Instead, they continued to produce and share their art in new environments, demonstrating that even in the face of displacement, art can serve as a powerful form of resistance and resilience.

Adnan Alahmad’s journey inspired me to include a character based on him in my book, Camera Obscura. Through this fictional lens, I explored how art and those who support it move across borders, from Aleppo to cities like Istanbul, London and Edinburgh. The book celebrates not only the artists but also the people who facilitate their work, such as gallery owners like Adnan, whose dedication ensures that art remains a beacon of hope and connection, even in times of crisis.

Today, Adnan’s gallery in Üsküdar continues to play an important role, showcasing the works of Syrian and other displaced artists while preserving their cultural narratives. However, his ultimate dream extends beyond Istanbul. He hopes one day to return to a revitalized Aleppo and reestablish his gallery in the city where his journey began. For him, this is not just about personal fulfillment – it symbolizes a broader hope for Aleppo’s cultural and artistic revival.

This story is a powerful reminder that the destruction of war is not limited to physical spaces. It also tears at the fabric of communities and the cultural heritage that binds people together. Yet, individuals like Adnan Alahmad remind us that even in the face of unimaginable challenges, the human spirit is capable of incredible resilience.

As Aleppo slowly rebuilds, its cultural recovery must accompany its physical restoration. The role of individuals like Adnan, who have tirelessly supported art and artists, is essential in this process. Their efforts are not just about survival but about keeping alive the traditions, stories, and creative sparks that war sought to extinguish.

Adnan Alahmad’s journey illustrates the profound impact of those who work behind the scenes to nurture art and creativity. His gallery, born out of the ashes of war, stands as a testament to the enduring power of art to inspire, connect and heal. Through his dedication, he has ensured that art continues to thrive, even in exile, offering hope for a brighter future.