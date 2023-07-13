The highly anticipated 30th Istanbul Jazz Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), is set to conclude on July 19 after mesmerizing performances. With a diverse range of musical genres and a lineup featuring over 200 talented artists, the festival has captivated music lovers from around the world.

While focusing on including successful international artists in this year's festival, there is a particular emphasis on providing opportunities for young artists to create a dynamic atmosphere. Additionally, instead of exclusively targeting marginalized communities who are jazz enthusiasts, the festival aims to appeal to all sections of society by selecting a diverse group of artists who blend different genres.

'Takeshi's Cashew' jazzes up

The festival kicked off with a Takeshi's Cashew concert held at the Consulate General of Austria in Istanbul.

During the plaque ceremony, which was held before the concert and presented to supporters and sponsors, Ziya Taşkent, general director of copyright of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, congratulated IKSV for successfully and consistently organizing various festivals over the years.

Takeshi's Cashew, dubbed as "Austrian spiritual p-funk, washed over with the sound of '70s Anatolian Sufi rock" is an instrumental band hailing from Austria, that draws inspiration from a diverse range of musical styles such as Anatolian funk, Krautrock, Cumbia and Afrobeat. Their unique sound emerged from psychedelic jam sessions and combines classic and modern elements. With a lineup of six talented musicians, the band explores a rich sonic palette featuring global percussive instruments, funky guitars and an abundance of flutes.

They are a collective of musicians with diverse backgrounds and affiliations within the Vienna music scene. Surprisingly, their sound pays homage to the legendary Turkish acts of the 1970s, drawing inspiration from artists like Barış Manço, Selda Bağcan and Özdemir Erdoğan. For that reason, their debut album, "Humans In a Pool," features freeform jazz explorations and extended solos that infuse the classic Turkish sound with fresh, youthful energy.

After their performances in the Beylikdüzü district, the band was hosted by the Küçükçekmece Municipality, bringing a touch of jazz to the large green areas of the city of Istanbul. The park concert series is called "Jazz in the Parks."

Daily Sabah's Buse Keskin and Takeshi's Cashew band members pose after the interview in front of Küçükçekmece Lake, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

Before the concert starts, the flute performer of the band, Florian Feit, spoke to Daily Sabah, saying: "Istanbul's free concert series is truly remarkable. The availability of these concerts across various locations in the city ensures that everyone, regardless of their location, has the opportunity to experience diverse musical performances. It's a wonderful initiative that allows residents and visitors alike to explore different parts of Istanbul while enjoying live music with no financial barriers."

"The closing act of a concert holds a special place as it often encapsulates the culmination of the event, amplifying the energy and leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Performing in front of the picturesque Küçükçekmece Lake scenery adds an extra layer of enchantment to the experience," he added.

Feit also highlighted that during their time in Istanbul, the group also explored the different parts of the city, as well as the rich gastronomical tapestry of Istanbul.

Esra Gürçay, along with Peter Shalamow and Projektiles, Takeshi's Cashew received full marks from the audience by inviting them to dance with their performance.

The festival will continue on July 16 at Şişli Habitat Park.

For 1st time: The Lumineers

One of the festival's highlights was the electrifying performance by the renowned American group, The Lumineers, held at Parkorman.

The band kicked off their set with their beloved anthem, "Brightside," followed by a captivating selection of their hits including crowd favorites such as "Ho Hey," "Cleopatra," "A.M. Radio" and "Stubborn Love."

Led by the mesmerizing vocals of Wesley Schultz and accompanied by the musical prowess of Jeremiah Fraites on piano, Byron Isaacs on bass guitar, Stelth Ulvang on keyboards and Lauren Jacobson on violin, The Lumineers left the audience in awe.

Prior to The Lumineers' performance, the stage was set on fire by the rising star of Turkish music, Adamlar, which roughly translates to "Men" who delivered an exhilarating opening act that set the tone for an unforgettable night.

The Lumineers' success story began in 2012 with their breakout hit, "Ho Hey," and since then, they have garnered worldwide recognition, drawing inspiration from legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits, Bob Dylan and Tom Petty. In just a decade, The Lumineers have solidified their position as one of the foremost groups in the modern folk genre, captivating audiences with soul-stirring tracks like "Stubborn Love," "Ophelia," "Angela" and "Cleopatra."

Throughout the festival's duration, music enthusiasts were treated to an array of performances ranging from the virtuosity of emerging talents to the brilliance of established names in genres like trip-pop, funk, jazz and rock.