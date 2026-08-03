Culture and arts festivals taking place across Türkiye in August and September will offer a diverse lineup of events, ranging from ballet, opera, classical music, jazz, rock and metal concerts to interdisciplinary performances.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), the 23rd International Bodrum Ballet Festival, organized by the State Opera and Ballet Directorate General, will begin on Tuesday and run through Aug. 17. The festival, featuring renowned ballet productions, will be held at the Bodrum Castle North Moat Stage.

The eight-month-long Türkiye Culture Route Festival brings together people of all ages through culture and the arts.

During August and September, the festival will host a broad range of events in Nevşehir, Malatya, Erzurum, Ordu, Çanakkale, Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş, Ankara and Istanbul.

Featuring hundreds of events, including concerts, exhibitions, theater performances and talks, the festival will take place in Nevşehir from Aug. 1-9, Malatya from Aug. 8-16, Erzurum from Aug. 15-23, Ordu from Aug. 22-30, Çanakkale from Aug. 29-Sept. 6, Kayseri from Sept. 5-13, Kahramanmaraş from Sept. 12-20, Ankara from Sept. 19-27 and Istanbul from Sept. 26-Oct. 4.

Babylon Soundgarden will be held at Bonus Parkorman on Aug. 22-23.

The first day will feature performances by Tomora, Islandman, Vendredi Sur Mer, Rikas, Lin Pesto, Istanbul West Side Collective, Danae Palaka, Heryol, Pleizel and Sren. On the second day, Jack White, Wet Leg, The Kills, Radio Free Alice, Miskinler, Granul, Olabilir!, Vicotüco and Vovyo will take the stage.

The Bozcaada Jazz Festival will be held Sept. 4-6 at Ayazma Monastery, Habbele Beach, Salhane and the "Keşif" venues, featuring artists including Gevende, Danae Palaka, Bova, 3pillie, Kaan Düzarat and Çağıl Kaya.

The 6th Istanbul International Chamber Music Festival will take place Sept. 6-24 at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House. In addition to concerts, the festival will offer free masterclasses led by Carolin Widmann, Marc Coppey and Razvan Popovici.

Organized by the State Opera and Ballet Directorate General, the 33rd International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival will be held Sept. 12-26 at the Ancient Theater of Aspendos.

The festival will present six productions, including opera, ballet and a staged cantata. As part of the program, the Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre will perform the ballet "Spartacus" as a guest production.

The Bosphorus Open Air Metal Fest will be held Sept. 19-20 at Maximum UNIQ Open Air, featuring 18 bands, including Satyricon, I Am Morbid, Kataklysm, Moonspell, Rage, Terrorizer, Tankard and Sarcofago.

The 36th Akbank Jazz Festival will take place Sept. 26-Oct. 11 at venues across Istanbul. Organized by Akbank Sanat and BKM, the festival will feature more than 200 Turkish and international artists performing jazz as well as a variety of other musical genres.

Among the featured performers are Dhafer Youssef, Danae Palaka, James Carter Piano Quartet, Sasha Berliner, Savina Yannatou, Yazmin Lacey and Yasmine Hamdan.

The Istanbul Coffee Festival will welcome visitors at Tepe Nautilus from Sept. 10-13. In addition to coffee brand exhibitions, the festival will offer coffee roasting workshops, barista demonstrations, live music performances and interactive experience areas.