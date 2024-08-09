The story of DHOKU, an international carpet brand that originated from the Grand Bazaar, is deeply rooted in both tradition and innovation.

In an interview with Daily Sabah, Memet Güreli, the founder, about DHOKU's inception and inspiration, explained: "The Güreli family has been involved in the carpet business in the Grand Bazaar for three generations. We learned this craft from Armenian masters. Growing up in an environment rich with traditional crafts, I was inspired to blend tradition with modernity. In 1990, I started my own business, believing that to create a contemporary brand, I needed to move beyond traditional carpet making. This led to the creation of EthniCon in 2001, a name combining 'ethnic' and 'contemporary.' As we evolved, we developed various weaving techniques, leading to the creation of DHOKU, which represents our unique product characteristics today."

Memet Güreli poses with a collection of DHOKU carpets, June 18, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of DHOKU)

Innovative designs, partnerships

When discussing the creation of modern designs inspired by traditional Anatolian motifs, he emphasized their goal of reinterpreting traditional practices in contemporary ways. "Working with Superpool in the 2000s helped us expand our horizons. We started with a matrix of 300 designs and the resulting collection remains in production. Collaborations with Khora for the first Istanbul Design Biennial in 2012 and subsequent exhibitions curated by Khora, enriched our collections. Renowned designers like Ayşe Birsel, Filip Pagowski, Koray Özgen, Ela Cindoruk and Bibi Seck contributed to our work. These partnerships, evolving from design requests to a more conceptual framework, distinguished DHOKU on the international stage. Supporting traditional weaving with contemporary interpretations and preserving its cultural heritage is central to our mission."

A DHOKU design showcases a harmony of colors, Jan 19, 2017. (Photo Courtesy of DHOKU)

Asked how they achieve modern interpretations by simplifying traditional motifs. Güreli explained: "We draw inspiration from the sustainability of traditional methods and natural elements. Our designs result from careful attention to sensory details like pattern, color, proportion, texture, surface finishing quality and weight."

Global Impact, vision

On their success as the first international Turkish brand from the Grand Bazaar, Güreli said: "The key factor is our unique story, combining traditional weaving knowledge with international, original designs. The uniqueness of our products, along with extensive research, material importance and meticulous production processes has been crucial. Our carpets and kilims go through multi-step processes, from hand weaving to trimming, washing and stretching. Some products are even sun-dried for months, giving them a unique texture and appearance."

When asked about the impact of winning international design awards, Güreli proudly shared: "In 2015, Koray Özgen's 'Tuluat' design won the grand prize in the Turkish leg of the EDIDA international design competition. That same year, DHOKU was awarded 'Carpet Producer of the Year' by the International Home Interior Products (IHIP) for its contributions to export growth. These awards, recognizing our hard work, have been a source of pride."

Designer Koray Özgen's award-winning design, Oct. 3, 2012. (Photo Courtesy of DHOKU)

Discussing their relationship with customers, Güreli emphasized: "Our products are sold in reputable stores, indicating our reliability and consistent quality. This trust is essential for maintaining long-term relationships."

On interactions with famous customers, he noted: "While we haven't had direct interactions with all of them, our presence in the Grand Bazaar and international locations has attracted many notable customers. The brand’s authenticity and uniqueness have drawn interest from designers and tourists alike. Stores like Anthropologie and The Conran Shop discovered DHOKU on their own, reflecting our strong reputation."

Regarding their international presence and future growth, Güreli said, "Our aim has always been to be found in places that seek unique and boutique-style products. The brand is sold in various countries and continents, reflecting its global appeal."

When asked about famous customers like Clive Owen, Kim Basinger, Ralph Laurent and Sandra Bullock preferring their products, he responded, "Their preference for DHOKU products indicates the refined quality and competitive nature of our brand. Having famous customers enhances our brand's image and recognition."

Finally, on future plans, Güreli shared: "We aim to continue merging art with craftsmanship to create new collections and grow the brand further. We hope our story inspires others, encouraging new weavers and brands to emerge. Transitioning from selling carpets to tourists in the Grand Bazaar to creating artistic products encapsulates the essence of DHOKU’s success."