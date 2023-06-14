A truly remarkable day unfolded in Istanbul on June 10 as if the universe conspired to weave together a tapestry of captivating events. Amid the enchanting backdrop, the harmonies of Hollywood Vampires, featuring the enigmatic Johnny Depp, resonated through the air. Simultaneously, the echoes of the UEFA Champions League filled the city, igniting the passion of football enthusiasts.

Yet, amid this extraordinary convergence, another extraordinary affair unfolded, briefly transcending the boundaries of reality and transporting me to a bygone era in 19th-century Beyoğlu.

It was a night infused with the essence of elegance and cultural reverence, where the Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center, the Orient-Institut Istanbul, and Sabahattin Zaim University orchestrated a series of events to commemorate the legendary Hungarian composer, Franz (Ferenc) Liszt, and the illustrious Ottoman court musician, Geza Hegyei. The grand opening took place within the newly restored premises of the Orient-Institut, nestled in the heart of Galata's original "Club Teutonia" building, meticulously crafted to emulate the enchanting past.

The series "In the Footsteps of Franz Liszt" explores the impact of the visit and concerts by Hungarian pianist, composer, and conductor Franz Liszt to the Ottoman Empire 176 years ago. It also delves into the history of Ottoman court music from different cultural perspectives.

Portrait of Franz Liszt drawn by Abdulmejid II, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center)

Sultan Abdülmecid I, Liszt

Sultan Abdülmecid I, like his father and predecessor Sultan Mahmud II, was a lover of Western music and art. He took great pleasure in nourishing his ears with the colorful melodies and polyphonic nature of classical music, which went beyond its monotonous aspects. That's why he thoroughly enjoyed every moment of listening to Franz Liszt, one of the greatest composers and pianists in the history of classical music, and pioneered the concept of virtuosity in piano performance.

Also, it is known that Franz Liszt had a great admiration for Turkish culture and he visited Istanbul for the first time in 1847. Hoping to meet the sultan, he wanted to introduce his music to the Ottomans. Liszt was welcomed in Istanbul by Baran Resta, the chief translator of Sultan Abdülmecid I.

For the time spent in Istanbul, Liszt wrote in a letter to Countess Marie d'Agoult in which he said that the sultan was extremely generous to him and that he was surprised that the sultan had heard of him.

After the five weeks spent in Istanbul and performing various concerts in reputed Istanbul mansions, Sultan Abdülmecid I bid farewell to Franz Liszt with valuable gifts, acknowledging his admiration for the composer, pianist, and music educator.

To vivify this great impact left by Liszt's musical genius, the exhibition in Club Teutonia included a dazzling portrait of Franz Liszt drawn by Abdulmejid II, the last Ottoman caliph who painted portraits of other beloved musicians such as Richard Wagner, Johannes Brahms, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Student of Liszt: Geza Hegyei

The legendary Hungarian musician Franz Liszt had long-lasting connections with the Ottoman Empire. Following his footsteps, the musicians who came to these lands and settled here established a rooted tradition in music institutions. Their roles in these institutions, the students they trained, the repertoire they performed, and their compositions all contributed to the formation of a lasting musical legacy. This tradition eventually transformed into a school that continued during the Republican era.

One of the representatives of Liszt's tradition and his presence in Istanbul was his student and Ottoman Court musician Geza Hegyei. Presented as part of the event series, the book titled "A Hungarian Pianist in the Ottoman Court: Geza Hegyei" provides a historical perspective on the contributions of the musician from the Ottoman Empire to the Republic of Türkiye, while also bearing witness to a significant era.

The book explores Hegyei's arrival in Istanbul and his choice to continue his career there, highlighting the representation of the Liszt tradition in Istanbul for generations through his work and the students he nurtured. The aim of the book is to analyze Hegyei's biography and shed light on the overlooked aspects of a historical period through the analysis of data obtained from his life and work.

From left to right, Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center director Gabor Fodor, chairperson of Teutonia Charitable & Cultural Association and vice president of Orient-Institut Istanbul pose in front of Geza Hegyei plaque, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center)

Club Teutonia, Hegyei plaque

Established in 1847 by German settlers in Istanbul to foster social and cultural connections while preserving German traditions, Club Teutonia proudly stands as the oldest active association of the German colony in the city today.

The growing German influence in the Ottoman Empire during the mid-19th century prompted a desire for modernization and Europeanization, resulting in significant developments such as the construction of the Baghdad Railway and visits from Kaiser Wilhelm and Kaiser Franz, along with the establishment of the Orient Bank.

For this, the stage of the Club Teutonia became a prominent cultural venue in Istanbul from the 1880s to the 1930s, with the association initially renting a house called "College Filippo" and later purchasing a plot of land on Galip Dede Street for a new house, which unfortunately burned down in a fire in 1895. Teutonia became the thriving center of the German-speaking community in Istanbul, hosting theater rehearsals, singing sessions, lectures, grand balls, and various festivities, attracting esteemed members including authorities, merchants, and educators, until the end of World War I.

To pay tribute to Hegyei, whose artistic journey in Istanbul took flight on the esteemed stage of the Club Teutonia, the commemoration of this historic building and the ongoing restoration efforts held immense significance. Thus, in honor of Hegyei, Gabor Fodor, the director of the Hungarian Cultural Center, and Erald Pauw, the President of the Teutonia Association, jointly unveiled a special plaque dedicated to Hegyei, accompanied by an exhibition portraying his remarkable life within the club's concert hall. This heartfelt gesture celebrated Hegyei's legacy and further enriched the cultural heritage of Club Teutonia.

Famous Hungarian pianist Janos Balazs performs during the event, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center)

Concert by Janos Balazs

At the end of the exhibition opening and lecture sessions, Janos Balazs, one of Hungary's leading and award-winning pianists, received a standing ovation from the audience with a concert dedicated to Hegyei and another Hungarian musician, György Cziffra.

Performing on a restored vintage piano that is 100 years old, Balazs also played Hegyei's march, "Marche de l'Independance National a Ghazi Moustafa Kemal Pacha (Atatürk)" dedicated to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, composed by Hegye.

Atatürk's words, "I am a sincere admirer of the Hungarian nation, whose spiritual and intellectual qualities I greatly appreciate. I will spare no effort to further strengthen the century-old friendship between our countries," are still a testament to the strong bond between these two nations that still exists on the centennial of the Republic of Türkiye.

Balazs also mentioned that his piano concertos ranging from Beethoven to Wagner, and Strauss to Ponce, were designed according to the selection Liszt played for Sultan Abdülmecid I.