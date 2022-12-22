Turkish village makes it onto UN list of best villages

The village of Birgi in the Ödemiş district of Izmir is included in the list of the "World's Best Villages 2022" by the U.N. World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which is headquartered in Spain's capital Madrid, and was welcomed with immense joy and pride by the locals.
Birgi, which is thought to have been used as a settlement since 750 B.C., welcomes thousands of visitors every year with its architectural marvels from the Aydınoğulları period. Birgi also contains traces of the Phrygian, Lydian, Persian, Pergamon, Roman and Byzantine periods, the village of Birgi, Izmir, Türkiye, Dec. 22, 2022.
"Thanks to the restoration works carried out, the historical texture has emerged, and I thank those who contributed to this. We are also delighted that Birgi is among the best villages in the world. This will contribute to both domestic and foreign tourism. We need to appreciate places like this," Urgancı said.
"This is a very nice place. Its fruit, people and neighbors are very beautiful. In the evening, everyone is sits together. If there is something to be done, everyone helps. It was chosen as one of the best villages in the world with its cultural and natural beauties. We are very happy and honored," Gök said.