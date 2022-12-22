Turkish village makes it onto UN list of best villages

The village of Birgi in the Ödemiş district of Izmir is included in the list of the "World's Best Villages 2022" by the U.N. World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which is headquartered in Spain's capital Madrid, and was welcomed with immense joy and pride by the locals.

Birgi, which is thought to have been used as a settlement since 750 B.C., welcomes thousands of visitors every year with its architectural marvels from the Aydınoğulları period. Birgi also contains traces of the Phrygian, Lydian, Persian, Pergamon, Roman and Byzantine periods, the village of Birgi, Izmir, Türkiye, Dec. 22, 2022.

AA