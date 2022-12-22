Daily Sabah logo

Turkish village makes it onto UN list of best villages

by Daily Sabah with AA Dec 22, 2022 6:46 pm +03 +03:00

The village of Birgi in the Ödemiş district of Izmir is included in the list of the "World's Best Villages 2022" by the U.N. World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which is headquartered in Spain's capital Madrid, and was welcomed with immense joy and pride by the locals.

Birgi, which is thought to have been used as a settlement since 750 B.C., welcomes thousands of visitors every year with its architectural marvels from the Aydınoğulları period. Birgi also contains traces of the Phrygian, Lydian, Persian, Pergamon, Roman and Byzantine periods, the village of Birgi, Izmir, Türkiye, Dec. 22, 2022.

AA

The estates and homes in Birgi also host movie sets.

AA

A beautiful street in the village of Birgi.

AA

It's hoped that choosing Birgi, which was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2012, and one of the 32 best villages in the world in the list prepared for 2022, will contribute to the promotion of the village.

AA

Ercüment Urgancı, 62, who lives in rural Birgi, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Birgi has become more well-known in recent years thanks to the TV series and movies shot here.

AA

"Thanks to the restoration works carried out, the historical texture has emerged, and I thank those who contributed to this. We are also delighted that Birgi is among the best villages in the world. This will contribute to both domestic and foreign tourism. We need to appreciate places like this," Urgancı said.

AA

Gülsüm Gök, who runs a cafe in the village, stated that Birgi is a very important value in every aspect.

AA

"This is a very nice place. Its fruit, people and neighbors are very beautiful. In the evening, everyone is sits together. If there is something to be done, everyone helps. It was chosen as one of the best villages in the world with its cultural and natural beauties. We are very happy and honored," Gök said.

AA

A a street from the viallage.

AA

The local market.

AA

People sit at a cafe in the village.

AA

A quaint cafe in Birgi.

AA

A local baking traditional bread.

AA

A view of Birgi.

AA

A view of the village with its mosque.

AA

The village of Birgi in Türkiye's Izmir.

AA

A view of the village.

AA

Houses, and three women on walking on the street in the village.

AA

