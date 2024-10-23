Turkish TV series are gaining increasing recognition and success around the world. With their unique storytelling, emotional depth and high production quality, these shows have captured the hearts of international audiences. From the Middle East to Latin America and Europe, Turkish dramas have become global, dominating streaming platforms and winning new fans daily. Shows like "Kuruluş: Osman" and "Las Mil Y Una Noches" have turned Turkish television into a cultural export, making their mark in countries where their success seemed unlikely.

One standout success in Russian viewership in 2024 has been "Kuruluş: Osman," produced by ATV. Centered on the life of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire, this historical drama has enthralled Russian audiences. With its gripping portrayal of a pivotal era in history, combined with rich character development, the series continues to climb the ranks of Russia’s most-watched foreign shows. Russian viewers are drawn to the intense drama and cultural resonance that Turkish historical narratives offer, often making them more relatable than Western productions.

However, Russia isn’t the only place where Turkish dramas have left their mark. Latin America has embraced Turkish television with enthusiasm, surprising both viewers and producers. The emotional intensity and relatable storytelling resonate deeply with Latin American audiences, who often compare Turkish dramas to their beloved telenovelas.

But why have Turkish shows become so popular worldwide? One key reason is their balance of tradition and modernity. They often present stories that are culturally rich but globally understandable, focusing on themes like love, family, honor and justice. Turkish productions also stand out for their high production quality, with stunning visuals and strong acting performances that are on par with the best international dramas.

The success of Turkish dramas abroad is undeniable and the production companies have worked diligently to achieve this recognition. One of the most recent highlights of this success story occurred in London, where Onur Güvenatam, the founder of OGM Pictures, made a significant impact.

Onur Güvenatam delivers his speech at the Golden Globes, celebrating the 2024 BFI London Film Festival at Soho Mews House, Mayfair in London, U.K., Oct. 13, 2024. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

OGM Pictures took center stage at the prestigious Golden Globe Special Event during the London Film Festival on Oct. 13 at Soho Mews House. The event, part of the 82nd Golden Globes celebrations, was hosted by the president of Golden Globes, Helen Hoehne, and Onur Güvenatam. The gathering brought together a distinguished group of guests from the film industry, and the evening showcased the growing presence of Turkish productions on the world stage.

In her introduction, Helen Hoehne described Onur Güvenatam as a pioneer in the Turkish entertainment industry, with OGM Pictures leading the charge in bringing Turkish productions to international platforms. Güvenatam shared the exciting news during his speech, revealing that OGM Pictures is now expanding into English-language content. He emphasized their commitment to investing in and supporting international talents and projects, demonstrating a readiness to finance promising foreign productions.

Jesse Eisenberg (L), president of Golden Globes, Helen Hoehne (C) and Onur Güvenatam pose together at Golden Globes Celebrating 2024 BFI London Film Festival at Soho Mews House Mayfair, London, U.K., Oct. 13, 2024. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

Step toward U.S. market

Onur Güvenatam’s ambitions extend beyond Europe. In the coming weeks, he will head to New York to participate in the American Turkish Society Gala. There, he aims to further establish Turkish TV series in the U.S. market, continuing the impressive momentum that Turkish dramas have gained worldwide.

TV series boost tourism

Popular Turkish TV series are playing a significant role in boosting tourism in Istanbul, drawing fans from around the world eager to explore the vibrant locations featured in their favorite shows. Iconic landmarks such as Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Topkapi Palace and the picturesque streets of Sultanahmet have become must-visit destinations for fans who want to immerse themselves in the rich cultural and historical backdrop of these dramas. The appeal of the city’s stunning scenery, coupled with the narrative allure of the series, has sparked interest in Istanbul as a travel destination, creating a new wave of tourism driven by the global success of Turkish television.