The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken social media by storm, with artists now using various AI tools to create captivating images. Gokul Pillai, an artist, recently used the Midjourney AI program to generate pictures that imagine the world's wealthiest individuals as poor. The results are striking.

Pillai shared seven images of billionaires, including Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. In each photo, the billionaire is dressed in rags and standing against a backdrop of a slum area. The post quickly went viral, receiving over 8,800 likes and numerous comments.

An AI-created image of Mark Zuckerberg, American business magnate. (Twitter / @withgokul)

The artist captioned the pics as, ''Slumdog Millionaires. (Did I miss including anyone in the list?)."

Some commenters were impressed by the images' realism, with one noting that Elon Musk was the only one who still looked rich even when poor.

An AI-created image of Donald Trump, former U.S. president. (Twitter / @withgokul)

This isn't the first time AI-generated images have caused a stir on social media. Recently, an image of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing flashy clothes and walking confidently down a runway went viral. Another image showed him sporting a flashy pink Louis Vuitton outfit. However, the image was later revealed to be fake.