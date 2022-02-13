Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Etna, Ukraine tensions and waves: Weekly top photos

by agencies Feb 13, 2022 12:04 pm +03 +03:00

A girl peeps through a gate as primary school students enter to attend an open-air class near their school building as part of an initiative from the government following restrictions imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, Kolkata, India, Feb. 7, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An athlete as she jumps into the air in a freestyle skiing competition, Women's Freeski Big Air, 2022 Beijing Olympics, Feb. 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person takes a selfie with a woman with a mohawk that has a spray-painted Canadian maple leaf on it, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 9, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Brazilian Samba dancer Debora Franca poses for photographs at the announcement that the St. Patrick's Day Parade will go ahead after the previous two years were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, at Collins Barracks, Dublin, Ireland, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman sits on the debris of her destroyed house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Eruption of the South East volcano of Etna is seen from the village of Nicolosi, Italy, Feb. 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (far L) attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters)

A worker puts the final touches on a sculpture made with lemons and oranges named "The Beijing Opera" during the 88th Lemon Festival around the theme "Operas and dances" in Menton, France, Feb. 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

General view of an eruption of the South East volcano of Etna, as seen from Nicolosi, Italy, Feb. 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Worshippers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey during a religious mass to mark the day of St. Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, Feb. 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A dark cloud hangs over the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, before sunrise, Feb. 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Surfer Eric Rebiere from France becomes airborne exiting a wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge big wave surfing competition at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Feb. 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

In this photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other Associated Press (AP) reporting, a man lies under the debris of a collapsed building on the southern edge of the city of Idlib, Syria, Feb. 9, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water on a wildfire, Feb. 10, 2022, in Laguna Beach, California. A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds erupted in hills on the Southern California coast early Thursday but firefighters kept flames from damaging homes, and after several hours, officials were optimistic the blaze could be stopped.

(AP Photo)

Security personnel look through an opening during an election rally addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of state elections in Kasganj, India, Feb. 11, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A general view shows the ancient village of Aceredo that had previously been submerged by the Limia river in the 1990s after a dam was built in Concello de Lobios, Spain, Feb. 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Workers wearing protective suits play outside with snow at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

A construction worker is backdropped by a yellow-blue colored "Ukraine" road sign as he walks over broken pavement in an area being repaired outside the crossing point from the Ukrainian government to pro-Russian separatists controlled territory in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point which is open daily, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 11, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute in front of Tower Bridge in London, Feb. 7, 2022, to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne.

(AFP Photo)

An old American car drives along the shoreline as strong wind pushes a wave in Havana Malecon, Feb. 9, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

The sunrise reflects off highrise buildings in downtown Los Angeles as window washers begin their day, Feb. 11, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks in a trench at combat positions near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels outside the settlement of Zaitseve in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.