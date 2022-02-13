Etna, Ukraine tensions and waves: Weekly top photos

Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water on a wildfire, Feb. 10, 2022, in Laguna Beach, California. A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds erupted in hills on the Southern California coast early Thursday but firefighters kept flames from damaging homes, and after several hours, officials were optimistic the blaze could be stopped.
A construction worker is backdropped by a yellow-blue colored "Ukraine" road sign as he walks over broken pavement in an area being repaired outside the crossing point from the Ukrainian government to pro-Russian separatists controlled territory in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point which is open daily, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 11, 2022.
