In a solemn tribute held in Oslo, the capital of Norway, the names of 18,459 Palestinian children who lost their lives in the Israeli genocide were read aloud and inscribed on paper. This act of remembrance took place as part of an event called "Gaza Vigil," organized for the third consecutive year at Vega Scene under the initiative of artist Vibeke Harper.

Hege Aga Edelsteen, artistic director of Vega Scene, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the project’s origins and significance. She explained, “The project began in November 2023 when artist Vibeke Harper approached us to ask if we could hold a reading in honor of those who died in the Gaza Strip from Oct. 7 until December. We read every name – from babies born just an hour old to those turning 99 years old. We hoped it would end, but we had to do it again in 2024. Unfortunately, we had to continue this year as well.”

During the "Gaza Memorial," the names of 18,459 Palestinian children who died between Oct. 7, 2023, and July 31, 2025, were read aloud. Edelsteen emphasized the gravity of the situation: “I think this is horrific; this is genocide. We must do everything we can to support the Palestinian people. It is hard to believe this is actually happening. Reading these names is terrifying, but on the other hand, it feels good to give them the farewell they deserve. This ritual, sharing their memory with others, is beautiful. We also read the names of 39 children killed on Oct. 7 because all children are our children.”

Artist Vibeke Harper shared on the U.S.-based social media platform Instagram: “The 24-hour vigil for Gaza continues as we read the names of children killed in Gaza. After 16 hours, we transitioned from reading the names of 17-year-olds to those of 13-year-olds. The list is painfully long: 18,459 children.”