Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted that the situation in Gaza cannot return to the despair that existed before Oct. 7, due to Israel's illegal blockade, as he attended a meeting in Paris hosted by France to discuss Palestine.

“Whatever solution we reach after the cease-fire, the economic situation in Gaza must not return to the conditions that existed before Oct. 7,” Fidan said, noting that the dire situation led to the Oct. 7 attack. He noted that if Gaza’s reconstruction and implementation plans were to return Gaza to the conditions before Oct. 7, 2023, then it would mean there would be another war in the future.

The top Turkish diplomat also hailed Türkiye's active role in facilitating the cease-fire.

"Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, Türkiye has made an extraordinary international effort from the beginning," Fidan said, noting that “a glimmer of hope emerged yesterday to stop Israel's genocide in Gaza that has continued for two years.”

He said Türkiye will monitor the cease-fire on the ground, as he emphasized that the first phase of the plan must be followed meticulously.

“The agreement’s first phase has four main goals. Türkiye will monitor the cease-fire on the ground."

Regarding Türkiye’s role in the Gaza Task Force, Fidan said, “A team composed of Türkiye and Qatar will take part. Both sides will engage with the Palestinian and Israeli parties and fulfill their respective responsibilities in implementing the agreement. There is no predefined assignment. As the agreement progresses, new issues will arise, and this team will intervene as needed to find practical solutions.”

Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's past violations of cease-fire agreements, Fidan warned that Israel may seek to reignite war in Gaza, but the international community is now on alert to prevent it.

Fidan took part in the gathering focused on implementing the U.S. peace plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza.