Giacinto Bosco, the Italian sculptor known for weaving poetry, love and mythology into bronze, invites viewers to step into a world where the moon guides dreamers. His works, featuring recurring motifs of lovers and celestial bodies, are as much about human emotion as they are about artistic form.

I first encountered Bosco’s art at Liquid Art Gallery in Positano, where one of his pieces immediately caught my attention with its serene, dreamlike quality. Five years later, I had the opportunity to meet him in person at his atelier in Milan – a space that reveals much about his dedication to art and inspiration.

Full of history

Bosco’s Milan workshop has deep personal significance. Originally from Sicily, he came to Milan at just 15 years old, seeking work. Years later, he purchased the same 100-year-old space where he once apprenticed, transforming it into a creative sanctuary. Today, the workshop functions as both a place of production and teaching, with each sculpture requiring months of meticulous work to complete.

Italian sculptor Giacinto Bosco's artwork with a view of the sea. (Courtesy of Giacinto Bosco)

As I entered, I was greeted by the rich sound of Pavarotti filling the room – one of Bosco’s preferred companions during the creative process. Classical music plays a crucial role in setting the mood for his work, adding an emotional depth that complements his artistic vision.

Universal language

Bosco’s sculptures frequently depict a man, a woman, and the moon, embodying themes of love and dreams. When asked about the moon’s prominence in his work, he explains:

“The moon grows, just as dreams do. It symbolizes evolution, a reminder that we must always keep dreaming.”

One of his signature narratives, "Travolti dalla luna" (Overwhelmed by the Moon), tells the story of two lovers who ascend to the moon and become united as one. Bosco describes his art as a tribute to lovers, dreams, and poetry, inviting audiences to find personal meaning in his work.

Art, family, heritage

The connection between Bosco’s art and personal life runs deep. His daughter, Maria Cristina, is the model for many of the female figures that appear in his sculptures, adding an intimate dimension to his work. Bosco speaks warmly of the bond they share, often working side by side in the atelier.

Italian sculptor Giacinto Bosco's artwork titled "Dondolo" with a view of the sea.

His dog, Balu, a large and gentle black companion, also roams the workshop, providing company during the long hours of creation.

Beyond family, Sicily remains an essential muse for Bosco. He draws inspiration from ancient stories, the island’s rich history and the mystery of the natural world, which are subtly reflected in his sculptures.

Global reach

Bosco’s works have found homes in galleries and private collections worldwide. In Türkiye, his art has gained significant attention. One of his notable pieces, "Colgo la luna" (I Catch the Moon), is displayed at the Caeli Hotel, a boutique art hotel on Türkiye’s Aegean coast. Several of his sculptures are also exhibited in galleries across Istanbul, further connecting him to Turkish art enthusiasts.

Italian sculptor Giacinto Bosco's artwork titled "Altalena" with a view of the sea. (Courtesy of Giacinto Bosco)

Invitation to dream

Bosco’s sculptures reflect the Italian philosophy of “Dolce far niente” – the beauty of savoring life’s quiet moments. Through his work, the artist encourages viewers to reconnect with their dreams and embrace stillness, just as his lovers do under the moon.

His art serves as a reminder that, like the moon, dreams must be nurtured to grow. In "Travolti dalla luna," lovers ascend to the moon, offering a hopeful message: with passion and perseverance, dreams can be realized and we can become whole.