Bodrum’s tourism scene has reached new heights as international exhibitions continue to take center stage, drawing global attention to this vibrant Turkish destination. One standout event this summer was launching the "Encounters" cultural arts program at Scorpios Bodrum in collaboration with HOFA Gallery. On Aug. 22, 2024, the program debuted at Scorpios' new beachfront location with an exhibition by the renowned German art duo Random International. Their interactive digital installation, "When Tomorrow Comes," captivated visitors from Aug. 22 to 25, blending advanced technology with human interaction through a unique tracking system and flocking algorithm.

In an era where every click and every swipe seems to forecast the next big shift in art, culture or technology, one wonders: must art consistently predict the future? Or can it simply exist, evolving in the present moment, reflecting our current state rather than foretelling what lies ahead? These are the questions that lingered in my mind as I experienced "When Tomorrow Comes," an interactive installation by the postdigital art group Random International, hosted at Scorpios Bodrum.

The exhibit was, without question, fantastic. But is that enough? We are accustomed to art that shouts its message, demanding our attention with loud proclamations about the future. Yet, the beauty of this installation lies in its subtlety. Using a custom tracking system and a flocking algorithm, the installation creates interactivScoe, evolving digital organisms known as “Motherflocks.” These Motherflocks, with their distinct traits, invite viewers to explore a more nuanced relationship between humans and technology. They don’t scream predictions; they whisper possibilities.

Hannes Koch, one of the minds behind Random International, shared the inspiration behind "When Tomorrow Comes." He explained how the work is less about predicting the future and more about inviting us to observe the present more deeply. In a world obsessed with the next big thing, this approach feels almost revolutionary. Why? It challenges the notion that art must constantly push forward and always anticipate rather than be.

Collectors have the opportunity to own a piece of this moment, with 150 limited signed edition prints that include unique animations as part of the collection. But what are they really collecting? Is it a fragment of the future or a snapshot of our present anxieties and hopes encapsulated in the digital dance of the Motherflocks?

As I stood in the Ritual Space, surrounded by these ethereal forms, I couldn't help but reflect on the broader implications. Are we, as a society, too focused on what’s to come, neglecting the richness of what’s happening now?

"When Tomorrow Comes" doesn't offer easy answers nor should it. Instead, it offers a space to ponder, engage with the here and now and question our relentless drive toward the future. Perhaps that's where its true power lies.

In the years to come, events like "When Tomorrow Comes" will define Bodrum's place in the world of international tourism and culture. This is more than a trend; it is a transformation, one that promises to make Bodrum not just a summer getaway, but a year-round cultural destination.