Egyptian singer Alaa Sallam, who gained unexpected global recognition with his hit song "La Tebee," is now making waves in Türkiye as he plans to embark on new musical projects. Despite his song's worldwide popularity, which has garnered over 500 million plays across digital platforms, Sallam remains a humble figure, focused solely on his music.

The 1992 release of "La Tebee," which became synonymous with the lively dance performances of the Mezdeke group, was a sensation across Türkiye and beyond. Yet, despite its widespread fame, Sallam only became aware of the song's global reach in 2015, years after its initial success. The singer expressed his joy at the song's enduring popularity but revealed that he did not benefit financially, choosing to lead a modest life instead.

In an exclusive interview, Sallam discussed the origins of "La Tebee," which, despite its upbeat rhythm, carries lyrics that tell a story of desperate love and emotional struggle. Initially composed with a somber tone, Sallam experimented with a lively arrangement, ultimately contributing to the song's success.

Now residing in Türkiye, Sallam has joined local music societies and expressed his deep admiration for Turkish culture and music, particularly his reverence for Turkish singer Ibrahim Tatlıses. Sallam described Tatlıses' voice as "one of the greatest, with a tone and color that is truly special."

As he settles into his new environment, Sallam is eager to collaborate with Turkish producers and DJs on upcoming projects, including a potential remix of his famous hit. He hopes to continue making music that resonates with audiences worldwide, this time with the opportunity to enjoy both the creative and financial rewards.

In an industry where technology and copyright often determine an artist's success, Sallam’s story highlights the unpredictable journey of a song from obscurity to global fame. As he looks forward to his future endeavors in Türkiye, the music world awaits what this modest yet talented artist will create next.