Celebrating 11 years, the Chelsea Film Festival brought the magic of global storytelling to the heart of New York City. The event unfolded against the iconic cityscape, offering a diverse selection of films from directors worldwide.

The festival's trademark glamour was evident on opening night, marked by a star-studded red carpet affair that set the stage for a cinematic journey. The grand premiere of "The Dirty South," directed by Matthew Yerby, kicked off the festivities, promising audiences an engaging exploration through the lens of talented storytellers from around the globe.

True to tradition, the festival commenced with a glamorous red carpet event on Thursday, setting the stage for a memorable cinematic experience. The Chelsea Film Festival, known for its celebration of global cinema, recently showcased a gem that captured the hearts of New York audiences – "In Search of Dad One Night," a poignant creation by Turkish director Alkım Özmen.

This exceptional film competed among the diverse entries at the festival, standing out with its remarkable storytelling and captivating cinematography. The narrative revolves around two brothers, driven by a shared desire to claim their stake in the sale of their father's home. What unfolds is a nightlong odyssey as they embark on a quest to find him.

The film brilliantly navigates the complexities of familial bonds and trust issues, providing audiences with a riveting exploration of the brothers' journey.

What sets "In Search of Dad One Night" apart is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, keeping viewers engaged from start to finish. The film's cinematography adds a layer of visual poetry, creating a cinematic experience that resonates with authenticity and artistry.

The opening of the festival, New York City, U.S., Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Chelsea Film Festival)

Mert Aykul wins big

As a viewer, I couldn't help but feel that the film's impact transcends the short film category. The depth of storytelling, the richness of characters and the exploration of profound themes suggest that "In Search of Dad One Night" has the potential to thrive as a feature film. The desire to prolong the experience is a testament to the film's success – a feeling that lingers, leaving an indelible mark on the audience.

Additionally, Mert Aykul achieved international recognition by clinching the prestigious International Short Award for Best Actor for his remarkable performance in the film "In Search of Dad: One Night."

Alkım Özmen's directorial prowess, coupled with the outstanding performances of the cast, has undoubtedly positioned "In Search of Dad One Night" as a standout in the cinematic landscape.

As the curtains closed on the Chelsea Film Festival, attendees were left with a lingering sense of satisfaction and a treasure trove of new connections. The festival, known for showcasing diverse and thought-provoking films, ended on a high note, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Among the standout moments, Edward Gonzalez Jr.'s "These Days" emerged as the big winner, securing accolades for best picture, best director and best young actor.

The film revolves around the life of burgeoning muralist Jay, portrayed by the talented Billy Mayorga Reyes, who brings depth and authenticity to the character. Jay resides in Brentwood, New York, a community rich in Salvadoran immigrants, providing the film with a vibrant backdrop of stories, traditions, and perspectives that are often marginalized in mainstream narratives.

The co-founder and director of the Chelsea Film Festival Sonia Jean-Baptiste (L) and Funda Karayel pose during the gala, New York City, U.S., Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Chelsea Film Festival)

The narrative of "These Days" is centered around 15-year-old Jay, who actively participates in a local youth program designed to address generational trauma and counteract the influence of gang violence. In this close-knit community, survival often hinges on street smarts, and Jay's journey is both a testament to his resilience and the unwavering support of his loving single mother, played by Carla Vila.

As the festival concluded, attendees were left not only with the memory of a cinematic masterpiece but also with a sense of connection to the broader human experience. The Chelsea Film Festival once again succeeded in its mission to celebrate diversity, fostering a space where meaningful stories can be shared and appreciated.