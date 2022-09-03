First lady Emine Erdoğan opens Türkiye's 1st public adult disability education center

First lady Emine Erdoğan inaugurated Türkiye's first public education center for disabled people over the age of 18, which was put into service in Istanbul. Visiting the food and beverage, agriculture, sports and physical activity workshops at the center, Erdoğan took a keen interest in the students with special educational needs.

Erdoğan was accompanied by the Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer during her visit to the "Feneryolu Özel Yürekler Halk Eğitimi Merkezi" ("Feneryolu Private Hearts Public Education Center") opened for adults over the age of 18 who require special education, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 2, 2022. (AA Photo)

AA