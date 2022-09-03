First lady Emine Erdoğan opens Türkiye's 1st public adult disability education center

First lady Emine Erdoğan inaugurated Türkiye's first public education center for disabled people over the age of 18, which was put into service in Istanbul. Visiting the food and beverage, agriculture, sports and physical activity workshops at the center, Erdoğan took a keen interest in the students with special educational needs.
Erdoğan was accompanied by the Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer during her visit to the "Feneryolu Özel Yürekler Halk Eğitimi Merkezi" ("Feneryolu Private Hearts Public Education Center") opened for adults over the age of 18 who require special education, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 2, 2022. (AA Photo)
First visiting the food and beverage workshop, Erdoğan received information from the chefs of students with mild mental disabilities about their work. Erdoğan also tasted the cold ayran soup prepared by the students she talked to.
She then visited the area where students with mild autism were engaging in sports and physical activities and watched the students playing table tennis. Erdoğan congratulated the students for their success in table tennis.
Erdoğan then visited the workshop where students with moderate-to-severe mental disabilities receive training in agriculture.
Speaking with students and teachers, Erdoğan made a terrarium with 22-year-old Aziz Batuhan Ateş. Erdoğan and the students concluded their cheerful conversation by waving to each other.
Music Academy students performed a song that they had composed for Emine Erdoğan.
Erdoğan also met with special education music academy students. The students sang the piece "Special Hearts," ("Özel Yürekler") accompanied by instruments, which they composed with their teachers especially for Erdoğan.
