Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

First lady Emine Erdoğan opens Türkiye's 1st public adult disability education center

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Sep 03, 2022 2:56 pm +03 +03:00

First lady Emine Erdoğan inaugurated Türkiye's first public education center for disabled people over the age of 18, which was put into service in Istanbul. Visiting the food and beverage, agriculture, sports and physical activity workshops at the center, Erdoğan took a keen interest in the students with special educational needs.

Erdoğan was accompanied by the Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer during her visit to the "Feneryolu Özel Yürekler Halk Eğitimi Merkezi" ("Feneryolu Private Hearts Public Education Center") opened for adults over the age of 18 who require special education, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 2, 2022. (AA Photo)

AA

At the opening ceremony, Özer said, "We aim to bring together all our adult disabled brothers and sisters with public education centers by opening at least one in all 81 provinces by the end of 2022."

AA

First visiting the food and beverage workshop, Erdoğan received information from the chefs of students with mild mental disabilities about their work. Erdoğan also tasted the cold ayran soup prepared by the students she talked to.

She then visited the area where students with mild autism were engaging in sports and physical activities and watched the students playing table tennis. Erdoğan congratulated the students for their success in table tennis.

AA

Erdoğan then visited the workshop where students with moderate-to-severe mental disabilities receive training in agriculture.

Speaking with students and teachers, Erdoğan made a terrarium with 22-year-old Aziz Batuhan Ateş. Erdoğan and the students concluded their cheerful conversation by waving to each other.

AA

The first lady, together with the Minister of National Education Özer, also examined the zero-waste library created using waste materials at the center.

AA

Music Academy students performed a song that they had composed for Emine Erdoğan.

Erdoğan also met with special education music academy students. The students sang the piece "Special Hearts," ("Özel Yürekler") accompanied by instruments, which they composed with their teachers especially for Erdoğan.

AA

Emine Erdoğan also listened to the song "Neyleyim Istanbul'u" performed by visually impaired student Mert Özer with piano accompaniment.

AA

First lady Erdoğan ended her visit at the foyer area where the works prepared by special education students, public education center and maturation institute trainees are exhibited. Here, Samet Zileli, who has autism, greeted Emine Erdoğan by playing the piano.

AA

Emine Erdoğan in the center's kitchen with students and staff.

AA

The first lady, Minister Özer together with students, relatives and staff outside the center.

AA

First lady Emine Erdoğan and Minister Özer standing in the center's foyer area where the works prepared by special education students, public education center and maturation institute trainees are exhibited.

AA

Emine Erdoğan holding the hands of an adult disability educator at the center.

AA

At the end of the visit, Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer briefed Emine Erdoğan about the education centers that serve disabled adults.

Erdoğan, parents, students, relatives and educators wave goodbye in front of the center.

AA

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.