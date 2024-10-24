In a cultural initiative, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced that three stone replicas of artifacts from Göbeklitepe, along with shortened Italian-subtitled versions of films showcased at the Göbeklitepe Visitor's Center, will be exhibited at the Colosseum in Rome for six months.

Following a visit by Alfonsina Russo, the director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, to Türkiye, mutual consultations were held to finalize the exhibition details. This partnership highlights the historical significance of Göbeklitepe and represents a significant cultural exchange between Türkiye and Italy.

The exhibition will feature three replicas of Göbeklitepe artifacts. It will also include excerpts from the visitor's center films, digital works and informational panels. The event will take place on the second floor of the Colosseum from Oct. 24 to April 20, 2025. The Turkish General Directorate for Cultural Heritage and Museums has arranged for the inclusion the stone replicas and Italian-subtitled films.

Curatorial efforts led by professor Necmi Karul and his team have prepared the exhibition's texts, photographs and catalog information. Turkish Airlines will facilitate the free transport of the replicas to Rome, while the exhibition catalog will be printed by Italian authorities, focusing on the showcased artifacts and films, with photo selections made collaboratively.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 24, at 7 p.m., featuring Gökhan Yazgı, deputy minister of culture and tourism, and his Italian counterpart. Attendees will enjoy a culinary showcase, including bread made from Göbeklitepe wheat, baklava, Turkish delight and dishes from both Turkish and Italian cuisines.

Throughout the exhibition, there will be lectures conducted by Karul and professor Francesca Balossi Restelli, head of the Arslantepe excavation. Specific dates and topics for these lectures will be announced later.