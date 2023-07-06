American singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera hailed as the "Voice of a Generation" and recipient of seven Grammy Awards, is set to captivate audiences with her highly anticipated debut concert in Türkiye on Aug. 8th.

Aguilera, a 43-year-old pop, gospel, jazz, and R&B performer, will take the stage as part of Regnum Live in Concert in southern Antalya province.

She will welcome her fans at the Regnum Carya Hotel's Pearl Event Area, which has a capacity of 2,500 people.

The American singer, known for her 4-octave vocal range and ability to sustain high notes, will perform some of her best-known songs.

As part of the Regnum Live in Concert, famous singers Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, Rita Ora, Jason Derulo, James Arthur, and Anne Marie had also previously performed in the southern province.