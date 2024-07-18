A controversial incident unfolded when Greek singer Despina Vandi, currently on tour celebrating her 30-year music career, refused to perform at her scheduled concert in Çeşme, Izmir.

Vandi reportedly demanded the removal of the Turkish flag and an Atatürk poster from the stage, which the Turkish organizers had displayed without prior notice or agreement, transforming the musical event into a politically charged atmosphere.

The concert, organized by the Turkish Education Foundation’s (TEV) Izmir branch, was meant to be held at the Çeşme Open-Air Theater for the benefit of education. The theater was filled with spectators awaiting Vandi's performance.

Gülnur Sonbayraktar, president of the Foundation’s Izmir branch, addressed the crowd, explaining that the artist could not perform due to unforeseen circumstances. She offered ticket refunds to those who wished for them.

The TEV choir, which was set to perform alongside Despina Vandi, sang the "Izmir March," with the audience joining in.

Çeşme Mayor Lal Denizli then took the stage, expressing the municipality’s full support for the educational concert. However, she revealed that Vandi did not want to perform because of the presence of the Turkish flag and the Atatürk poster.

Despina Vandi later took to social media to explain her decision, accusing the organizers of turning the event into an “unacceptable and unagreed upon political display.” She wrote: “With absolute respect for the audience who would have honored me with their presence at my concert scheduled for today, I announce that due to the actions of the Turkish Education Foundation, who decided to alter the nature of the event by giving it an unacceptable and unagreed upon political approach, I cannot participate.”