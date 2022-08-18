Guatemala announced Wednesday that it had retrieved 33 Mayan artifacts from a private collection in Germany. The pre-Columbian artifacts were voluntarily returned, according to the statement of the country.

Through its embassy, Guatemala "recovered 15 pieces and 18 archaeological fragments that were identified as part of the cultural heritage of our country," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Guatemala is grateful for the voluntary return of the objects that form an important part of the country's history, and it gives hope that other holders of similar pieces in private collections may take this same step," the ministry added.

The objects included bowls, other vessels and ceramic figurines dating from the periods between 1,000 B.C. and A.D. 250, and A.D. 250-900.

The Maya civilization reached its height in what is present-day southern Mexico and Guatemala, as well as parts of Belize, El Salvador and Honduras, between A.D. 250 and 900.