Guillermo del Toro, an acclaimed filmmaker known for his diverse range of work, is set to take on another new project following the success of his recent stop-motion adaptation of "Pinocchio."

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, del Toro announced that his next film will be a hand-crafted stop-motion animation based on Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro's novel "The Buried Giant."

"The Buried Giant," which was published in 2015, tells the story of a British couple who are searching for their lost son in post-Arthurian England. However, due to a strange mist that lingers over the land, they and the other citizens cannot recall their long-term memories, including those of their son. As they journey to find their son, they are joined by a Saxon warrior and his orphan charge, along with another knight, and begin to uncover a troubling history they all share. The story has been praised for its reflection on the power of collective memory stemming from traumatic events.

Puppets from "Pinocchio" by Guillermo del Toro are seen on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, London, U.K., Feb. 19, 2023. (AFP Photo)

"The next stop-motion film I’m making is an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s The Buried Giant, which I’m currently co-writing with Dennis Kelly, and we start the design process in two months ... I’m shooting a live-action feature first. But in the meantime, we’re developing a look-book, and in about two years if everything goes well, we’ll start production," he said during the interview.

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" he directed with Mark Gustafson won the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards in the category of Best Animated Feature.

Given del Toro's distinct style for bringing unique stories to life on the big screen, audiences can be sure the film will be worth the wait.