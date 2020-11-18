Partial restoration of the Imera Monastery in Turkey’s Black Sea region has been completed.

Located in the Olucak village of Gümüşhane, the gothic-style Christian Orthodox monastery is among the most important religious structures of the Eastern Black Sea region.

As part of the restoration project, the roof of the 670-year-old monastery, missing stones and a damaged interior column were repaired.

The historical structure has striking features including its eastern entrance and utilizes unique lighting techniques.

Gümüşhane governor Kamuran Taşbilek told Anadolu Agency (AA) Tuesday that the monastery has been partially restored and will soon be opened to the public.

Hamdi Nas, the head of the Olucak village, said the monastery is an important landmark. "Many people come to see the monastery ... people who migrated from here are coming to our village from Greece and Belgium to see the places where their ancestors lived," he said. Underlining the region's tourism potential, Nas hoped the full restoration work would be completed soon.