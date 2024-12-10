The iconic American rock band Guns N' Roses will perform for their fans in Istanbul as part of their 2025 European tour organized by BKM. The group, which first performed in Türkiye in 1993 with a stadium concert, will take the stage at the BJK Tüpraş Stadium on June 2, 2025, marking their return to the country after 32 years.

According to a statement from BKM, the band will perform with their full lineup, including Axl Rose on vocals and piano, Duff McKagan on bass and Slash on lead guitar. Before arriving in Istanbul, Guns N' Roses will perform in several countries across Europe and the Middle East. Concerts are scheduled in Saudi Arabia on May 23, the United Arab Emirates on May 27, Georgia on May 30, Portugal on June 6, Spain on June 9, Italy on June 12 and Czechia on June 15.

The tour will continue throughout Europe in June and July, with stops in Germany on June 18 and 20, the U.K. on June 23 and 26, Denmark on June 29, Norway on July 2, Sweden on July 4, Finland on July 7, Lithuania on July 10, Poland on July 12, Hungary on July 15, Serbia on July 18, Bulgaria on July 21, Austria on July 24, Luxembourg on July 28 and Germany again on July 31.