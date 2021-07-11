A defanged lion, Wimbledon and fire: Weekly top photos

General view of the center court during the quarter-final match at Wimbledon between Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova and Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, July 6, 2021.
Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel jumps in the air after saving a shot during the Euro 2020 Soccer Championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, July 7, 2021.
A man sells items to be used for decorating sacrificial animals at a local cattle market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan, July 7, 2021. Millions of Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate one of the biggest Muslim religious festivals of Eid al-Adha by slaughtering goats, sheep and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.
A torchbearer holds an Olympic torch during the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame at Machida Shibahiro, on the first day of the torch relay in the city of Machida in western Tokyo on July 9, 2021.
