A defanged lion, Wimbledon and fire: Weekly top photos

A man sells items to be used for decorating sacrificial animals at a local cattle market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan, July 7, 2021. Millions of Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate one of the biggest Muslim religious festivals of Eid al-Adha by slaughtering goats, sheep and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

(EPA Photo)