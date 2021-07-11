Daily Sabah logo

A defanged lion, Wimbledon and fire: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Jul 11, 2021 12:17 pm +03 +03:00

A defanged lion approaches a worker upon its controversial return to its home in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

General view of the center court during the quarter-final match at Wimbledon between Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova and Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, July 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Flares rise as Izmir Metropolitan Municipality firefighters, accompanied by 6 helicopters, 1 amphibian airplane connected to the Regional Directorate of Forestry responded to a forest fire that broke out in Izmir's Foca district in Turkey on July 8, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel jumps in the air after saving a shot during the Euro 2020 Soccer Championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, July 7, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The sun sets in Turkey's Kars as a motorist waves toward the photographer, July 9, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Passers-by stand in front of Merman Art, a half-sunk wooden statue of a swimmer, in Kyiv on July 6, 2021. Merman Art was created by Merman team, a group of artists from Ukraine, for the U.S. Burning Man festival.

(Sergei Supinsky/AFP Photo)

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S. July 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man sells items to be used for decorating sacrificial animals at a local cattle market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan, July 7, 2021. Millions of Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate one of the biggest Muslim religious festivals of Eid al-Adha by slaughtering goats, sheep and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

(EPA Photo)

A torchbearer holds an Olympic torch during the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame at Machida Shibahiro, on the first day of the torch relay in the city of Machida in western Tokyo on July 9, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (not pictured) release paper lanterns at a local beach, in Lima, Peru July 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Asylum-seeking migrants' families board an inflatable raft on Mexican side of the Rio Grande river before crossing into the United States in Roma, Texas, U.S., July 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Elena Lenina poses at the 74th Cannes Film Festival Screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine), Cannes, southeastern France, July 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman gestures next to the house of jailed Palestinian Muntasir Al-Shalabi, after it was blown up by Israeli forces, in Turmus Aya, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

This aerial picture shows family members visiting their relative's grave at the Pedurenan COVID-19 coronavirus public cemetery in Bekasi, West Java, on July 7, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

