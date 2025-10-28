The Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, has reached its highest number of visitors since opening, cementing its status as one of Türkiye’s top cultural destinations. Established in 2011 along the historic Silk Road, the museum is home to the world-famous “Gypsy Girl” mosaic and numerous other significant artifacts, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

Covering 30,000 square meters (322,920 square feet), the museum was founded by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and has received the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award. Its collection includes remarkable pieces such as the statue of Mars, Roman-era fountains and unique mosaics recovered from villas along the Euphrates River.

Visitors explore the ancient mosaics of the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Oct. 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

During the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday, the museum welcomed 23,654 visitors, with May 17 alone drawing 8,167, setting a single-day record. Since the start of the year, total attendance has reached 482,436, surpassing the 2024 annual total of 466,000. Overall, more than 3.5 million visitors have explored the museum since its opening and current trends indicate that attendance will exceed 500,000 by the end of the year.

The museum has played a key role in promoting Gaziantep as more than a city of gastronomy. It has strengthened the city’s reputation as a center of culture and history, attracting tourists from Europe and Asia, as well as visitors participating in southeastern Anatolia tours.

Steady growth despite challenges

Visitor numbers at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum have steadily increased over the years, aside from temporary declines caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes. Although the museum sustained no damage during the earthquakes, it remained closed for 74 days as a precaution, yet still welcomed 200,000 visitors that year. Strong attendance in 2024 and 2025 suggests that 2026 could bring even higher numbers. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s promotional efforts have also played an important role in attracting visitors and raising awareness of the museum.

Visitors explore and photograph the historic mosaics at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Oct. 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

Visitors admire the museum

Tourism in southeastern Anatolia has seen increased interest, especially from September to November, with the Zeugma Mosaic Museum often highlighted as a key destination. Visitors have expressed admiration for the preservation of the mosaics and the museum’s presentation of Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage. Many tourists have described their visits as memorable, noting the museum’s unique blend of history, art and archaeological significance.