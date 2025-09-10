The Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, home to the world-famous “Gypsy Girl” mosaic and many other priceless artifacts, has attracted over 3.5 million visitors since its grand opening on Sept. 9, 2011.

Located near the Belkıs neighborhood in the Nizip district, along the banks of the Euphrates River, the ancient city of Zeugma was the site of rescue excavations that began in 1998. These digs revealed stunning Roman-era villas adorned with mosaics such as the iconic “Gypsy Girl,” the statue of Mars and numerous other artifacts.

To preserve and exhibit these treasures, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism built the modern Zeugma Mosaic Museum in the Şehitkamil district, covering a total area of 30,000 square meters, including 25,000 square meters of indoor space. The museum not only houses the mosaics but also features exhibition halls and conference rooms that host various cultural and artistic events.

Recognized as one of the world’s largest mosaic museums, Zeugma has received the prestigious Presidential Grand Award for Culture and Arts. Among its 150 exhibited works are 12 pieces of the “Gypsy Girl” mosaic, returned from the United States to Türkiye in 2018 after 52 years.

A general view of the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Aug. 31, 2025. (AA Photo)

Visitor numbers on the rise

Zeugma Mosaic Museum is a top destination for both domestic and international tourists visiting the region. Visitor figures have steadily grown since 2011, with notable annual numbers.

In the first eight months of 2025 alone, the museum has welcomed over 385,000 visitors, contributing to a total of approximately 3.54 million guests to date.

Gaziantep Museum Director Özgür Çomak emphasized the museum’s global significance, especially for mosaics rooted in Roman and Greek mythology. “The ‘Gypsy Girl’ is not just a national treasure but an internationally recognized icon,” Çomak noted.

He also highlighted the record-breaking daily visitor count reached on May 17, 2025, when 8,167 guests toured the museum – the highest ever in its history. Çomak expects the total visitor number for 2025 to surpass the 2024 figures, thanks to a strong autumn tourism season.

Child-friendly museum

The museum is committed to being child-friendly, offering educational programs coordinated with the Provincial Directorate of National Education. During the school year, classes visit daily (except on weekends and holidays) for guided tours, museum education, and drama performances, helping young visitors engage deeply with history and art.

Visitors explore the mosaics at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Aug. 31, 2025. (AA Photo)

Tourism professionals praise Zeugma as one of the most attractive cultural sites in the region. Travel agency operator Ergin Erol stated, “The museum’s status as one of the world’s largest mosaic collections, especially with the ‘Gypsy Girl,’ draws huge interest. For many tourists, Zeugma is the top destination, followed by the region’s rich gastronomy and culture.”

Veteran tour guide Hasan Erdoğan, who has worked mostly in Southeastern and Eastern Anatolia for 34 years, added, “The Zeugma Mosaic Museum plays a crucial role in GAP (Southeastern Anatolia Project) tours. The ‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaic is especially popular and eagerly anticipated.”

Visitors also expressed their admiration. “We came here because we were curious about the Zeugma Mosaic Museum. It’s impressive to see such intricate craftsmanship from that era. Everyone should see the ‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaic,” Mümine Gökaslan from Kocaeli shared.