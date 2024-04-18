Alana Hadid, the sister of world-famous Palestinian American models Bella and Gigi Hadid, has established a company named "Watermelon Pictures," which she described as "an independent film distribution, production and financing organization for Palestinians."

According to Deadline, a site renowned for Hollywood news, Hadid announced that she would lead a new film production and distribution company.

The company's website statement emphasizes a focus on amplifying the voices of culturally underrepresented filmmakers worldwide and providing a haven for marginalized voices striving for creative resistance. It also aims to educate audiences to resist injustice.

The first project of "Watermelon Pictures," defined by Hadid as "an independent film distribution, production and financing organization for Palestinians," will be a documentary titled "Walled Off."

Alana Hadid (L), Marielle Hadid (2nd L), Gigi Hadid (2nd R) and Bella Hadid attend Variety's Power of Women: New York presented by Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street, New York, U.S., April 5, 2019. (AP Photo)

The documentary will explore the story of the Walled Off Hotel in the city of Bethlehem in the West Bank, known for its interior design and murals by the world-renowned British street artist Banksy on the backdrop of the "Separation Barrier."

The documentary, written and directed by Palestinian and Italian American filmmaker Vin Arfuso, aims to shed light on the lives of Palestinians living in the region. Anwar Hadid, the Hadid siblings' brother, is taking on the role of co-producer.

Other producers of the documentary include Kweku Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, and Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd.

The documentary is set to premiere digitally on May 3.