Paco Roca, the award-winning Spanish illustrator who has been closely followed in Türkiye with his books "Home," "Wrinkles" and "Streets of Sand," is coming to Istanbul to hold a series of events in collaboration with Istanbul Cervantes Institute on Feb. 27 and 28.

Paco Roca, who leads contemporary Spanish illustrators with his works that appeal to both eyes and hearts, will be the guest of honor at the "Spanish Comic Book Week." The artist, who has increased his recognition with the cinematic richness he brings to the Mediterranean comic book tradition, will participate in a film screening and discussion program as part of the organization.

"Wrinkles," adapted into an animation film by Ignacio Ferreras from Paco Roca's work of the same name, will meet the audience at Cervantes Institute on Feb. 27. "Wrinkles," which has received numerous awards, including Goya Awards, shares cheerful moments from the daily lives of a group of elderly people who have to spend the remaining years of their lives in a nursing home due to Alzheimer's.

The event will also feature a discussion between Paco Roca alongside his colleague Emilio Gonzalo Mallo. Under the engaging theme of "Drawing Life," the discussion will explore the intricacies of Roca's creative process and delve into the broader context of Spain's significant contributions to the global comic book landscape. Rafael Carpintero, the academic who has been working at Istanbul University for years, will moderate the dialogue, ensuring a dynamic exchange of ideas. Attendees can look forward to simultaneous translation support in Turkish, enhancing accessibility for all participants.

Illustrator Paco Roca speaks during the inaugural conference of the Human Rights Week, at the Faculty of Law of the Universitat de Valencia, Spain, Dec. 12, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Born in Valencia in 1969, Paco Roca's artistic journey began at the Valencia School of Art and Design, laying the foundation for a prolific career spanning various artistic disciplines. While he initially garnered attention through his contributions to comic books, Roca's creative talents have transcended traditional boundaries, encompassing illustration, graphic design and advertising. His early works found acclaim in publications like Kiss Comix, paving the way for international recognition with celebrated titles such as "Wrinkles" and "The Furrows of Fate."

Roca's artistic achievements have not gone unnoticed, with a plethora of awards and honors to his name, including the prestigious National Comic Book Award and the Barcelona Comic Book Fair Award in 2008. His works, translated into multiple languages, have resonated with audiences worldwide, cementing his status as a luminary in the realm of comic book artistry.

Beyond his contributions to the literary world, Roca's creative endeavors extend to diverse projects, encompassing striking poster designs and evocative book cover illustrations. Notably, his collaborations include visually captivating interpretations of classics by revered authors such as Franz Kafka, showcasing his versatility and enduring impact on the artistic landscape.