Fires, protests and floods: Top pictures of the week

A worker wearing a face mask watches from inside a hospital across from the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention after the World Health Organization team arrives to make a field visit in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province, Feb. 1, 2021.
Firefighters work to fight a blaze at the mayor's office, which was set on fire during a protest against the shooting of a street juggler killed by police during an identity check, in Panguipulli, Chile, Feb. 5, 2021.
Burmese people living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Myanmar's military has taken control of the country under a one-year state of emergency, and reports say State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other government leaders have been detained.
Men hit pots during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Feb. 4, 2021. The protests against the coup swelled to be the biggest in a decade.
People ride motorbikes through a flooded road with blood-red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2021. (Reuters Photo)
Firefighters attend a fire at Wooroloo, near Perth, Australia, Feb. 1, 2021. An out-of-control wildfire burning northeast of the Australian west coast city of Perth has destroyed an estimated 30 homes and was threatening more Tuesday, with many locals across the region told it is too late to leave.
A woman pushes her merchandise away from tires set on fire by protesters during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 1, 2021. Opposition leaders are pushing for Moïse to step down on Feb. 7, while he has said his term ends in February 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.