Alev Alatlı, a distinguished Turkish author, died at the age of 79 while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Alatlı, who had been unwell for some time, left an indelible mark on the literary world with numerous works, including titles like "Jasmines Smell No More!" and "OK Mustafa, Turkey's Done!"

Alev Alatlı, a prominent figure in the intellectual and artistic world, was born in 1944. Due to her father's assignment, she attended high school in Tokyo.

She earned her bachelor's degree in Economics and Statistics from the Middle East Technical University, and her master's degree in Economics and Econometrics from Vanderbilt University, where she went with a "Fulbright" scholarship. Although she began her doctoral program at Dartmouth College, focusing on theology, thought, and the history of civilization, Alatlı returned to Türkiye in 1974 without completing her doctoral degree.

Honored with the "Medal of Freedom" by then-Palestinian President Yasser Arafat in 1986 during his exile in Tunisia for her contributions to promoting the Palestinian cause, the seasoned writer reflected on her fortunate life in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) last year.

"I position myself as a very fortunate person. This fortune begins first as the daughter of a soldier. Being a child of a family always operating on a limited budget is crucial. If you are constantly relocated as the child of a civil servant, you see a lot of Türkiye. This is my greatest fortune. Living, going to school and witnessing the difficulties in the east of Türkiye, especially, was a significant stroke of luck," she said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "I offer my condolences to our esteemed professor Alev Alatlı, whose passing we learned with deep sorrow. May God rest her soul."

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy expressed his condolences to the late writer, as well.

In a condolence message shared on his social media account, Ersoy stated: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of a distinguished figure in our country's intellectual and literary world. The light of Alev Alatlı, one of the important figures in our intellectual realm, will not fade away; she will continue to guide our people with the works she leaves behind. I extend my condolences to the family of Alatlı, who is also the recipient of the Grand Presidential Culture and Art Awards. May Allah have mercy on her."