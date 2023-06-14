The unique voice of American literature, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy died at the age of 89, his agent has confirmed.

McCarthy, best known for his novels including "The Road" and "No Country For Old Men," died at home on Tuesday of natural causes.

Throughout his career, he penned multiple novels, screenplays, and short stories spanning the Western and post-apocalyptic genres.

His first novel "The Orchard Keeper" was published in 1965, though it was not until 1992 that he found true acclaim with his work "All The Pretty Horses," the first volume of "The Border Trilogy."

The book became a New York Times bestseller and sold 190,000 copies in hardcover within the first six months of publication, giving McCarthy the wide readership that eluded him for years.

"No Country For Old Men," later adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Javier Bardem, was published in 2005.