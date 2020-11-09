In photos: Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House

A woman ties yellow balloons, which she says is a reference to the common color of eviction notices, to a fence surrounding Lafayette Square and the White House the day after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in Washington D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.
Cardboard cut-outs of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are seen as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.
A boy carries a sign with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as people celebrate Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election over U.S. President Donald Trump at Black Live Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.
