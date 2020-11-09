Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House

by DAILY SABAH Nov 09, 2020 10:06 am +03 +03:00

Signage is seen taped to the street near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza the day after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the U.S. presidential election in Washington D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People dance on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, the day after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People light fireworks after media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A bride and a groom look on as people react after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People visit the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza the day after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the U.S. presidential election in Washington D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman ties yellow balloons, which she says is a reference to the common color of eviction notices, to a fence surrounding Lafayette Square and the White House the day after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in Washington D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People gather in front of the White House after media declared Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the Chaotic Noise Marching Corps play after media announced that Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Seattle, Washington, U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A sign that reads "Grab Him By The Ballots" is seen after media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People gather near the White House after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Fireworks are launched after news media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

The number 46 is displayed as people People celebrate Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election over U.S. President Donald Trump at Black Live Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Posters displaying election results hang on the fence outside of St. John's Church near the White House, after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in Washington D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A person waves a Biden poster from their car, the day after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House after media declared Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Birds fly over the White House at dusk, the day after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A balloon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen as people react after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, near the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Cardboard cut-outs of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are seen as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Jerry Nickens, a D.C. native, stands in front of a sign thanking black voters outside of St. John's Church near the White House, after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A person peeks through the fence surrounding the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza the day after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the U.S. presidential election in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man waves a Biden flag at Black Lives Matter Plaza after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man holds a U.S. flag with the words "Biden Harris" near the White House, the day after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Jordan Johnson poses with a Biden flag outside the White House, after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A boy carries a sign with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as people celebrate Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election over U.S. President Donald Trump at Black Live Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People celebrate Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election over U.S. President Donald Trump at Black Live Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.