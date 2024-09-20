Haluk Bilginer, who won an Emmy Award in 2019 for his role in the series "Şahsiyet," has received a nomination again. This time, he is representing Türkiye in the category of Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards.

Bilginer previously won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Agâh Beyoğlu in the acclaimed series "Şahsiyet," produced by Ay Yapım.

In this latest round of nominations, Bilginer's performance has once again captured the attention of the Emmy judges, leading to his nomination in the Best Actor category.

As a prominent figure in Turkish television, Bilginer’s achievements continue to shine on the international stage, highlighting the growing recognition of Turkish dramas globally.