'People's Convoy' truck protest targets Washington

A person walks with American and Canadian flags while hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars are parked as part of a rally at Hagerstown Speedway after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country headed to Washington D.C. to protest coronavirus related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022.
People cheer from a bridge as hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive towards Washington D.C. after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country to protest COVID-19 related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.
A woman wears a jacket with a QAnon logo while hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars are parked as part of a rally at Hagerstown Speedway after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country headed to Washington D.C. to protest coronavirus-related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022.
