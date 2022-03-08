Daily Sabah logo

'People's Convoy' truck protest targets Washington

by reuters Mar 08, 2022 3:20 pm +03 +03:00

A person walks with American and Canadian flags while hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars are parked as part of a rally at Hagerstown Speedway after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country headed to Washington D.C. to protest coronavirus related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A trailer with the words "Freedom! No Mandate" on its back window travels with a trucker caravan heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates, near Needles, California, U.S., Feb. 23, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Vehicles, including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive towards Washington, D.C., after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country, to protest coronavirus-related mandates and other issues, in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Vehicles, including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive toward Washington, D.C., after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country to protest coronavirus-related mandates and other issues, in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People standing on the overpass cheer on a convoy of trucks and other vehicles made up of protestors from several convoys of truckers and activists on various issues, including coronavirus vaccine mandates, as they exit onto Interstate 495 to drive around the Washington beltway from Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People cheer from a bridge as hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive towards Washington D.C. after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country to protest COVID-19 related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People watch from an overpass as trucks and other vehicles with the People Convoy of Truckers, protesting mandates and other issues, head South on Interstate I-270, Frederick, Maryland, toward the Capital Beltway, March 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People write on a wall on the back of a truck at Hagerstown Speedway as the People Convoy of Truckers stages, Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People on the side of the road watch as trucks and other vehicles with the People Convoy of Truckers, protesting mandates and other issues, head South on Interstate I-270, Frederick, Maryland, toward the Capital Beltway, March 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People participate in a rally while hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars are parked as part of a rally at Hagerstown Speedway after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country headed to Washington D.C. to protest coronavirus-related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People hold up a giant American flag while hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars are parked as part of a rally at Hagerstown Speedway after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country headed to Washington D.C. to protest coronavirus-related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wears a jacket with a QAnon logo while hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars are parked as part of a rally at Hagerstown Speedway after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country headed to Washington D.C. to protest coronavirus-related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Fireworks explode while hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars are parked as part of a rally at Hagerstown Speedway after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country headed to Washington D.C. to protest coronavirus-related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People participate in a rally while hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars are parked as part of a rally at Hagerstown Speedway after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country headed to Washington D.C. to protest coronavirus-related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People participate in a rally while hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars are parked as part of a rally at Hagerstown Speedway after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country headed to Washington D.C. to protest coronavirus-related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People cheer as hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive towards Washington D.C. after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country to protest COVID-19 related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People hold up a giant American flag while hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars are parked as part of a rally at Hagerstown Speedway after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country headed to Washington D.C. to protest coronavirus- related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive toward Washington D.C. after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country to protest COVID-19 related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People cheer as hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive toward Washington D.C. after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country to protest COVID-19 related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People cheer from a bridge as hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive toward Washington D.C. after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country to protest COVID-19 related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive toward Washington D.C. after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country to protest COVID-19 related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive toward Washington D.C. after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country to protest COVID-19 related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People cheer from a bridge as hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive toward Washington D.C. after some of them arrived as part of a convoy that traveled across the country to protest COVID-19 related mandates and other issues in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S., March 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

